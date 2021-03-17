With over 35 entries, five classes and an incredible 12 different manufacturers competing, this year’s 69th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts should be spectacular. The headline prototype class will again have Cadillac, Mazda and Acura battling for the overall win, but this year finds some new teams joining the series.
Defending Sebring champion Mazda returns with a single entry from Multimatic, the No. 55 will be driven by Oliver Jarvis, Harry Tincknell and Jonathan Bomarito. Mazda earned their first 12-hour win last November, the manufacturer’s most important victory since their win at Le Mans 30 years ago. The No. 55 finished third at Daytona to open the season. This will be the final season of competition for Mazda, which is ending its racing program at the end of this season.
Acura is now represented by Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing following the departure of the Penske team. The No. 10 Acura, fresh off its impressive debut win in the Rolex 24 at Daytona will be driven by Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Alexander Rossi.
The Meyer Shank team moved up from the GTD class and now fields the No. 60 Acura DPi for drivers Dan Cameron, Olivier Pla and Juan Pablo Montoya. They recorded a fourth-place finish at Daytona.
Cadillac, two-time Sebring winning manufacturer, will have at four entries here this weekend. The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac is somewhat of a legend at Sebring, winning three times since 2019 (including the win last July in a special sprint race). Three-time 12-hour winner Pipo Derani will be joined by Felipe Nasr and Mike Conway at the wheel. Despite some mechanical problems at Daytona, this team should be among the favorites this weekend.
Chip Ganassi Racing has rejoined the series this year with the No. 01 Cadillac entry. Ganassi recently fielded the Ford GT entries in IMSA, and now turns its attention to the top class of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Renger van der Zande, Kevin Magnussen and Scott Dixon will drive here this weekend. A heart-breaking late-race tire puncture while battling for the lead kept them from a podium finish at Daytona.
The Action Express No. 5 Cadillac features drivers Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval and Sebastien Bourdais. This team should be among the top contenders, along with the No. 48 entry that finished second at Daytona with former NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson among the drivers. Johnson will be joined by Kamui Kobayashi and Simon Pagenaud behind the wheel.
The GTLM class makes its final appearance here at Sebring in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours, featuring Corvette and BMW factory teams. IMSA announced in January the introduction of the GTD PRO class to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship beginning in 2022, replacing GTLM.
GTD PRO will include race cars built to FIA GT3 technical regulations. GTD PRO offers the opportunity for factory teams and driver lineups to compete in the class, while customer teams lineups have the option of competing in either GTD PRO or the standard GTD class. Nine manufacturers are currently participating in IMSA with GT3 cars in the GTD class.
“The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has long been regarded as featuring the world’s greatest GT manufacturers, teams and drivers and some of the world’s most exciting and competitive professional GT endurance racing through the GTLM class,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “We believe the move to GTD PRO offers the best opportunity for manufacturers and teams to continue that legacy well into the future.”
The Chevrolet Corvette Racing team will field two C8.R entries at Sebring with a revised driving lineup. The No. 3 features Daytona-winning drivers Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg. The No. 4 will be driven by Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy and Alexander Sims, who finished second at Daytona.
Last year, Corvette dominated the Sebring July race, but failed to challenge Porsche in the November 12-hour classic. Although the Porsche factory GTLM team no longer competes in IMSA, the manufacturer will be represented by the No. 79 WeatherTech Proton entry with lead driver Cooper MacNeil. This team started 2021 in the worst possible way, encountering damage in the first lap of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, ending any chance of a podium finish.
The BMW factory team will have two M8 GTE entries (No. 24. and No. 25) for drivers John Edwards, Jesse Krohn, Agusto Farfus, Connor De Phillippi, Phillip Eng and Bruno Spengler.
The LMP2 category has grown dramatically since last year and looks to be among the most competitive this weekend.
Era Motorsport won the season-opening endurance race at Daytona, with drivers Ryan Dalziel, Kyle Tilley, Dwight Merriman and Paul Chatin driving the No. 18 ORECA to a 20-second win margin over the No. 8 Tower Motorsport entry.
The No. 11 WIN Autosport team is another strong entry in this class. The car will be piloted by Tristan Nunez, Steven Thomas and Thomas Merrill.
United Autosports will have the No. 22 car, driven by James McGuire, Wayne Boyd and Guy Smith.
PR1 Mathiassen is the defending LMP2 champion at Sebring. Drivers of the No. 52 are Scott Huffaker, Mikkel Jensen and Ben Keating.
The LMP3 category is a new class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. These prototypes, slightly smaller and not quite as fast as their LMP2 big brothers, proved to be very competitive in the season opening endurance race at Daytona, albeit with the expected reliability issues.
Six LMP3 entries are entered at Sebring, including two from Riley Motorsports (No. 74 and No. 91) with a driving lineup that will include rising stars Dylan Murry, Gar Robinson and Spencer Pigot. The No. 74 Riley entry won at Daytona by a three-lap margin to open the season
CORE Autosport (No. 54) most recently fielded the Porsche GTLM team, and returns to a full IMSA schedule with Jon Bennett, Colin Braun and Matt McMurry.
Florida-based Performance Tech Motorsports will have its No. 38 on the grid with Dan Goldburg, Rasmus Lindh and Mateo Llarena expected to be at the wheel. Forty7 Motorsports (No. 7) and Sean Creech Motorsport (No. 33) are also on the entry list for Sebring.
The GTD class should have over 15 entries at Sebring. This class will be the featured GT division next year in IMSA competition, with factory teams such as Corvette racing in the GTD PRO category.
At Daytona, Mercedes AMG scored an impressive one-two finish led by the No. 57 Winward Racing entry, which defeated the second-place No. 75 Mercedes, driven by Kenny Habul, Raffaele Marciello, Luca Stolz and Mikael Grenier. Winward Racing wasn’t on the entry list, although the No. 75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes was and a second Mercedes entered at Sebring is the No. 28 Alegra Motorsports entry.
Wright Motorsports, GTD winners here at Sebring in the November 12-hour classic, will enter the No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3R for drivers Patrick Long, Ryan Hardwick and Jan Heylen. Other leading Porsche contenders are the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports entry and the No. 88 and No. 99 Team Hardpoint EBM entries.
Vasser Sullivan will field two Lexus RCF GT3 entries (No. 12 and No. 14) for a stellar lineup of drivers including Townsend Bell, Frankie Montecalvo, Aaron Telitz, Kyle Kirkwood and Jack Hawksworth.
Turner Motorsport returns with the No. 96 BMW M6 GT3 led by drivers Robby Foley and Bill Auberlen, who is the most experienced driver in the field with 26 previous Sebring starts.
The Magnus with Archangel team has switched to Acura for the 2021 season. The No. 44 Acura NSX GT3 driving lineup will include Andy Lally, John Potter and Spencer Pumpelly.
Paul Miller Racing will bring the No. 1 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 for drivers Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow and Corey Lewis. The GRT Grasser Racing Team will field the No. 19 Lamborghini at Sebring. Despite wins at both Daytona and Sebring recently, the team got off to a tough start at Daytona with an early DNF.
The Heart of Racing Team is expected to field its No. 23 Aston Martin.
Qualifying for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will take place on Friday, March 19. Three other supporting series will race that day, including the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 for the Michelin Pilot Challenge.