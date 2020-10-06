The schedule for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts has been released by Sebring International Raceway and IMSA.
It includes six races culminating with the 68th 12-Hour Classic Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10:10 a.m. Other races include the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, two Lamborghini Super Trofeo races and two Porsche GT3 events.
All spectator tickets and parking passes purchased for the 2020 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will be honored at the gate. The event was originally scheduled for March. Given its outdoor setting and individual viewing locations throughout the 400-acre facility, a specific, number of fans will be permitted to attend provided procedures are followed for the comfort and wellbeing of all guests.
Wednesday, November 11
12:30-2 p.m. Fan Track Walk
2-3:30 p.m. IMSA Competitor Track Walk
3:55-4:35 p.m. Practice No. 1 — Lamborghini Super Trofeo
4:50-5:30 p.m. Practice No. 1 — Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge
Thursday, November 12
8-8:30 a.m. Practice No. 2 — Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge
8:45-9:45 a.m. Practice No. 1 — Michelin Pilot Challenge (Alan Jay Automotive Network 120)
10:05-11:05 a.m. Practice No. 1 — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring)
11:25 a.m.-12:05 p.m. Practice No. 2 — Lamborghini Super Trofeo
12:45-1 p.m. Qualifying — Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge
1:15-2:15 p.m. Practice No. 2 — Michelin Pilot Challenge (Alan Jay Automotive Network 120)
2:35-3:50 p.m. Practice No. 2 — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring)
4:10-4:25 p.m. Qualifying No. 1 — Lamborghini Super Trofeo
4:30-4:45 p.m. Qualifying No. 2 — Lamborghini Super Trofeo
5-5:15 p.m. Qualifying — Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR (Alan Jay Automotive Network 120)
5:20-5:35 p.m. Qualifying — Michelin Pilot Challenge GS (Alan Jay Automotive Network 120)
6:15-7:45 p.m. Practice No. 3 — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring)
Friday, November 13
8-8:45 a.m. Race No. 1 — Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge
9:05-9:55 a.m. Race No. 1 — Lamborghini Super Trofeo
10:15-10:30 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (GTD)
10:40-10:55 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (GTLM)
11:05-11:20 a.m. Qualifying — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (LMP2/DPi)
11:25-11:45 a.m. Corvette Corral Parade Laps
12:05-2:05 p.m. Race – Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 (Michelin Pilot Challenge)
2:35-3:20 p.m. Race No. 2 — Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge
3:40-4:30 p.m. Race No. 2 — Lamborghini Super Trofeo
Saturday, November 14
8-8:20 a.m. Warm Up — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
8:55-9:15 a.m. Porsche Corral Parade Laps
9:15-9:30 a.m. Historic Cars on-track
10:10 a.m.-10:10 p.m. 68th Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented By Advance Auto Parts
A limited number of tickets and parking passes will be available online beginning Oct. 14, and reserved trackside RV parking spaces are available by calling the Raceway ticket office at 800-655-7223. No additional fan hospitality tickets will be sold. Tickets to the 2021 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will go on sale December 14.
For more information, including a complete list of event protocols, visit www.sebringraceway.com.