SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway announced the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts will run with fans Nov. 11-14. The decision was made in part because of the successful run of the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring in July.
Fans with the need for speed can purchase general car passes and a limited number of one-, two- and four-day tickets starting on Oct. 14.
The 12 Hours will look slightly different than in years past but Sebring International Raceway’s John Story said people will still have a great time. Story said the raceway has learned through its sister tracks how to “do it in the right way.”
The 12 Hours will open with many safety protocols in place. Because the race is still two months away, protocols could change. As of now, they include temperature checks and wearing masks, limiting tickets, expanding club areas to allow more social distancing and wearing masks when leaving the group you came with. Staggered entrance times will reduce time spent in line. Hand sanitizers will be spread out throughout the facility.
According to Story, masks will not have to be worn when attendees are in the same group they arrived with. But those venturing out to other campsites need to be wearing a mask.
He likened the changes to putting on a mask to go into the grocery store and not wearing it when you are at home.
“We hope people don’t even realize the restrictions in place,” he said. “We ask and expect people to be responsible.”
The paddock will be one “bubble” for the race teams, hospitality and guest suites are in the pit and the last pit includes the midway and east paddock. The foot bridge will be open for hospitality guests only. There is no word yet if the Sebring Cows or Drunk Monks will have a separate bubble.
Save the bikinis ladies, groups of 10 or more are not permitted, so the traditional bikini contests, concerts, the Fan Zone and Club 12 will have to wait until March 2021. Gatherings of 10 or more are not allowed anywhere on the property, including Green Park.
The popular grid walk will not be taking place in November.
The midway, named Vendor Village, is the place to find all vendors and display partners.
Club Sebring has been moved into two much larger suites to accommodate the 225 people. The Celebrity Luxury Lounge has been expanded to double its size to accommodate its 350 guest.
“It will be exact same race on the track,” Story said. “People will be able to see their friends. People have been meeting up here for years.”
For information on ticket prices visit sebringraceway.com.