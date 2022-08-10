SEBRING – The Florida Primary is Aug. 28. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R) is facing challenges from both parties.
DEMOCRATS
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, Democrat
Demings is considered the Democratic Party’s best chance to defeat Rubio. She represents Central Florida, with much of her effort for Orlando and surrounding Orange County. The Federal Election Commission puts Rubio’s campaign chest at $34,709,264.14, while Demings has raised $43,014,889.63 for her campaign.
She has voted for the assault weapon ban, protecting abortion access, marriage equality protections, and has obtained federal money for Central Florida’s poorest school students and other programs.
Demings was chief of the Orlando Police Department (2007-2011) capping a 27-year career with the department. She has also been first lady of Orange County, Florida, since Dec. 4, 2018, when her husband Jerry Demings was sworn in as mayor.
“January 6th was an attack on our Constitution and our republic,” she said. “One hundred and forty Capitol Police officers were beaten and bloodied by the insurrectionists. Republicans in Congress … have promoted the Big Lie that ex-president Trump somehow ‘won’ the election —which he did not — because they can’t accept the actual truth that President Biden was elected freely and fairly by the American people.”
Ricardo De La Fuente, Democrat
He has already run for U.S. Congress in three states: California, Florida, Texas, but has not held political office. His resume is rather spare, too. He was vice president of operations for National Enterprise, a collection agency; president and cofounder of Streich Solar Industries. He is “prepared to enact legislation to increase Florida’s climate change-oriented infrastructure and protect her natural assets, and is committed to real progress on making homes affordable through “innovative policies that include subsidies, incentives, and tax breaks.”
Brian Rush, Democrat
Brian Rush is the fifth of 12 children born to Joseph C. Rush and Florence Pavlik Rush of St. Petersburg, Pinellas County. At age 27, Rush served in the Florida House of Representatives for eight years, representing Northwest Tampa and Northern Pinellas County. As a member of the House, Rush was majority whip for the Democratic Caucus and held a number of chairmanships, including the House Healthcare and Joint Administrative Procedures committees.
Of his U.S. Senate platform, Rush says:
- Over the last 12 years, the Congress has engaged in ongoing deficit spending, without any effort to avoid inflating the economy in the United States.
- Reproductive rights — trust the mother. Let the mother and her physician decide
- Reducing gun violence and violent crime, while protecting the Bill of Rights
- Increased criminal penalties for gun trafficking, illegal purchase or sale of multiple firearms and illegal gun possession.
- Transition to renewable energy
Doug Sanchez, Democrat
Sanchez, who lives in Miami, is the child of Cuban immigrants who fled Castro in 1961. He’s educated in law and has fought for the rights of newly arrived as an immigration and labor attorney for 30 years. In 2004, The U.S. Senate named him special counsel on unfair employment practices at the Department of Justice.
Here are some of his positions:
- To effectively mitigate climate change disasters, the United States must transform itself into a sustainable, green future
- Support legislation so that Medicare is eligible to every single American
- Implement universal childcare/Pre-K
- Legislate free public college tuition
- Cancel student loan debt for 95 percent of borrowers – 42 million people
- Provide pathways to citizenship for the undocumented, enshrined protection for 700,000 Dreamers in the United States, expansion of refugee camps, and dissassembling of ICE
REPUBLICAN
Marco Rubio, Republican
Rubio, who serves on the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, likes to say he created, or co-authored the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that put money in the pockets of businesses to keep employees on the payroll during the early days of the pandemic. Rubio actually voted against the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which included the PPP money and other COVID-19 stimulus.
In fact, 30 senators, including many democrats, co-authored the bill. Politicians of both parties tell their supporters the same thing.
He also voted to:
- Double the child tax credit
- Approve the National Defense Authorization Act (Defense budget)
- COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
- Not convict Donald Trump for his violent attack on the Capitol Building. “The Senate does not have the Constitutional power to convict a former official,” he said.
Rubio also has proposed reforms that would reduce the cost of college and graduate school in America. One idea: Private investment groups pay for the student’s tuition in exchange for a percentage of the student’s future earnings.
Dr. Uloma Uma Ekpete, Republican
Dr. Uloma Uma Ekpete’s website says she is a “lean-Republican write-in, U.S. Senate candidate.” She is a physician and medical epidemiologist with a master’s degree in public health at Loma Linda University. She has experience in “community- online teaching, healthcare innovation and modeling, learning, and leadership.” Though she doesn’t list any elected office or other public service positions, she says she’s been involved in community development and program planning for years. Issues: inflation, high gas prices, education and border security.
NO PARTY AFFILIATION
Steven B. Grant, no party affiliation
This youngest mayor of Boynton Beach is a lawyer, former investment advisor with Morgan Stanley who obtained Series 7, 66, and 31 financial services accreditation. He campaigned on a platform to save Boynton’s historic High School, protect the environment and expand the city’s economic base. His first term found him keeping all three promises and then some.
Grant traveled to the China School of Political Science and Law in Beijing, as well as the University of the Netherlands Antilles and received a certificate in international and comparative law with his law degree. He worked for multiple law firms and in his last semester became a paralegal for the Special Prosecutions Division of the State Attorney for Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit.
Our country needs to stop going left or right and move forward for a better future,” he says. “I represent the people, not a political party.”
Edward A. Gray, no party affiliation
Edward Gray was born in Fort Lauderdale. He served in the U.S. Army from 2000 to 2001. He earned an associate degree from Husson University in 2001. His career experience includes working in construction.
He says he wants to find a middle way without rancor, to bring cooperation between the parties. He says COVID-19 vaccinations, distancing, masks, and pandemic shutdowns were thrust on Americans without proper vetting.
His platform:
- Make American energy sufficient
- Protect the environment for our children, grandchildren – but he’s against the Green New Deal.
- Our children go to learn reading, science, history and math — not how to hide from an active shooter. They shouldn’t be learning a teacher’s political views or their sexual preferences.
- Get rid of the idiotic “gun free zones.” Allow teachers and staff the ability to be trained in the use of firearms if they desire.
Howard Knepper, no party affiliation
Knepper has run as a write-in candidate for the U.S. Senate twice, once in 2016 and again in 2018. He also ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives.
He has also run for U.S. president. The Miami New Times quotes his former website: “If I were elected as president of the U.S., I would do everything in my power to convince the congress of the U.S., to support a U.S. military invasion, to overthrow the Castro regime.” He also wants to militarize the U.S.-Mexico border and destroy Iranian and North Korean nuclear programs.
There is no website for his senate run and no mention of him on Florida election websites.
Tuan TQ Nguyen, no party affiliation
This highly educated scientist fled the Vietnamese communist regime in 1997 and has since practiced a life of American ideals, his biography says. This senate candidate has traveled to Capitol Hill to work with congressional and senate staff on human rights and other issues. He has built rapport with several congressional and senatorial offices.
He calls late-U.S. Sen. John McCain “an American hero who was not afraid to compromise and to put the country above all.”
Immigration: deportation nor family separation against those illegal immigrants.
- Financial aid should be awarded based on academic performance. This merit-based approach will encourage students to excel in their pursuit of higher education.
- The Affordable Care Act, which is the law, needs improving. The candidate lived under universal healthcare under the Communist, so he has some ideas.
- The U.S. must form strong and lasting partnership with nations that share our democratic values and keep our guard up against Russia’s Putin and Hungary’s Viktor Orban.
Moses Quiles, no party affiliation
Quiles was born in Fort Gulick, Panama. Quiles’ career experience includes working as a security professional. Quiles has been affiliated with Tribe of Judah Inc., a group that describes itself as “an evangelical ministry reaching the outlaw biker world.”
“We need to understand that nothing will be accomplished unless we are united.”
“Let us step out of the party lines and vote for unity , vote for restoration, and vote for family values
“The Bible says love is patient , love is kind, and love holds no wrong against one another. At the end of the day we must all put our differences aside so this great country can begin to heal.”
He is passionate about ensuring families can find quality, low-income housing.
LIBERTARIAN PARTY
Dennis Misigoy, Libertarian Party
According to BallotPedia, Dennis Misigoy was born in Miami, graduated from Miami Springs Senior High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Florida International University in 2003. He’s worked in software development and as a public high school teacher.
- Peace and cooperation with all nations, not wars and interventions.
- There are no real tax cuts without spending cuts. $30 trillion in debt and growing is not sustainable
- The Federal Reserve as a central bank is unconstitutional.
- Government prohibition of production, possession, sale, and consumption of certain substances has failed. End it.
- “The two-party establishment is the greatest threat to the United States and breaking their hold on political power is our greatest challenge.”