APTOPIX Indonesia Soccer Deaths

Women weep after receiving confirmation that their family member is among those killed in soccer riots, at a hospital in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

 DICKY BISINGLASI/AP PHOTO

MALANG, Indonesia — Police firing tear gas after an Indonesian soccer match in an attempt to stop violence triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at least 125 people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated.

Attention immediately focused on police crowd-control measures at Saturday night’s match between host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city and Persebaya Surabaya. Witnesses described officers beating them with sticks and shields before shooting tear gas canisters directly into the crowds.

