FROSTPROOF — The Lake Wales Ridge State Forest will be conducting its 12th annual Sand Pine Christmas Tree Sale in November and December on the Arbuckle tract.
The sale is a way for the Forest Service to control the growth of sand pines along the roads and in the Arbuckle area as they are a fast growing pine that proliferate rather quickly.
“It’s a native tree. It grows very fast and can often take over an area,” said Forester Nathan Bartosek of the Florida Forest Service, Lake Wales Ridge State Forest.
To obtain a tree, Bartosek says to simply bring $10 (exact cash, check or money order). Anyone interested in purchasing a sand pine Christmas tree must go to the Lake Wales Ridge State Forest headquarters in Frostproof to get a special use permit and pay the fee.
Permits may be acquired 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:
- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – Nov. 29th, Dec. 1st, Dec. 3rd, Dec. 6th, Dec. 8th and Dec. 10th, and
– Monday and Wednesday – Dec. 20th and Dec. 22nd.
You must bring your own hand saw and cut your own tree. It is against policy for the public to bring a chainsaw into any state forest. Trees to be cut can be up to 15 feet tall.
The Lake Wales Ridge State Forest office is off County Road 630 east of Scenic Highway 17 and State Road 27. If traveling from the west you will pass through Frostproof on 630. After passing through Frostproof begin looking for the Florida Forest Service sign on the left side of the highway. The office is three miles past the town. Turn when you see the sign and the driveway will take you to the main office (building in on the right). If you come to Blue Jordan Road, you have gone too far and need to turn around.
This is a great opportunity for the general public to come get a native sand pine Christmas tree and see some of Florida’s natural ecosystems located in southeastern Polk County along the way. See kiosks or call 863-589-0545 for recreational opportunities, questions or assistance on Lake Wales Ridge State Forest.