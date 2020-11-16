$14 billion – that’s how much money was spent on the 2020 elections. Or at least an estimate. That’s $14,000.000,000. That is a whole lot of zero’s.
I think everyone would agree that our elections, whether they are being held for the position of president, the Senate, the House of Representatives or the local city council are important, and even vital to our democracy and the safety and health of our citizens. But $14,000,000,000?
I’m not sure where all that money was spent. I’m sure a great deal of it went to TV commercials, radio ads, pamphlets as well as other media. Perhaps, although I don’t know for sure, but maybe that also includes hotels, dinners and transportation, but c’mon………$14,000,000,000!
Think about this, the president earns $400,000 a year. Senators earn $174,000. City council members – who knows? But candidates for all these positions often spend far more to win the position than they will ever make in the position.
Obviously, there’s more to it than that. Power, prestige, the ability to make change, to control other people and to be involved in the direction our community or country goes in the future.
But don’t you think this could be done for far less money? I do.
Imagine for just a moment what society could do with $14,000,000,000. Police officers and firefighters could be paid a wage commensurate with the risks they take every day. Why, we could not only pay school teachers a higher salary, but we could actually help them buy school supplies for their students because the school doesn’t have it in their budget.
And what about our veterans? I think we’ve made some progress for our vets, but there are still far too many that take their own lives because they didn’t get the counseling they needed.
And finally, what about the poor? I’m not a strong advocate for welfare, but there are adults and children in our city and in every city in this country that could use a good meal and a helping hand.
So, I have a solution. I think we should continue to encourage everyone seeking office to spend as much as they possibly can ... with the understanding that 50%, or $.50 cents of every dollar, goes into a non-profit pot and is used to help people in our society who need help.
Imagine what we could do with $7,000,000,000.
Don Norton
Sebring