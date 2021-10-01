BARTOW — On Sept. 24, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office concluded a month-long undercover investigation to identify suspects who possess and share child pornography. The operation, called “Operation Guardians of Innocence VII,” was carried out by undercover detectives from PCSO’s Computer Crimes Unit and resulted in the arrests of 16 people, who now face a total of 2,777 felony charges.
The youngest person arrested is 15 years old, while the oldest is 68 years old.
“One of the vilest crimes is the sexual abuse of children. Those arrested in this operation not only create a market for the sexual abuse and rape of babies and children worldwide, every time these images and videos are uploaded and shared, these innocent children are victimized over and over again. As you know, this is only the beginning – once we serve search warrants and seize these suspects devices, a forensic analysis will be conducted, and we will, in all likelihood, be adding more child pornography charges. This is also an example of why it is so important for parents and guardians to ensure parental controls are enabled on all of your child’s devices,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated.
Detectives served 23 search warrants. Attempts are also being made to identify the children in various images and videos.
According to PCSO reports, two Winter Haven men were additionally charged with sexual battery of three children.
Following up on a tip, on Sept. 16, detectives served a search warrant at the home of Harrison Egbert, 32, of Winter Haven, and located 1,000 videos and images of children as young as 2 years old being sexually battered. Egbert told detectives he had looked at “thousands” of child pornography files, some depicting “infants” on SnapChat and Instagram. He further confessed to sexually abusing three girls (ages 5, 7, and 8 years old). Egbert told detectives he videoed and photographed the sexual abuse with the help of his friend, David Lavin Jr., 30, of Winter Haven.
According to reports, Lavin admitted to detectives his involvement with multiple sexual battery crimes and child pornography crimes. Lavin allegedly transported one of the victims multiple times to Egbert’s residence and participated in the videoing and photographing of the sexual abuse.
The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified.
Also arrested were Ivonnette Leon, 30, of Winter Haven and Shannon Speller, 36, of Winter Haven for interfering with the investigation.
Egbert is charged with: 1,000 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography, promotion of child pornography, possess to promote child pornography, five counts each of capital sexual battery, use of a child in a sexual performance and lewd molestation.
Enhanced possession of child pornography includes that of a child who is younger than 5 years old, sadomasochistic abuse involving a child, sexual battery of a child, sexual bestiality involving a child, or any movie involving a child, regardless of length.
Lavin is charged with: capital sexual battery, two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting sexual performance by a child and lewd exhibition.
Leon is charged with tampering with a victim, accessory after the fact, and contributing to the dependency of a minor.
Speller is charged with accessory after the fact.
Others arrested during the operation are as follows (in alphabetical order):
David Boyd, 52, from Lakeland – 516 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography.
Jonathan Derisse, 20, from Davenport – six counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of promotion of child pornography (F2).
Jesse Durant, 29, from Davenport – 45 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.
Ashton Howard, 17, Lakeland – two counts of promotion of child pornography and violation of probation.
Patrick Johanson, 33, from Winter Haven – 26 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography. Johanson told detectives he worked for the Department of Corrections as a correctional officer at Polk Correctional Institute.
Tyerek Lampkin, 22, from Lakeland – 197 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography and 12 counts of promotion of child pornography.
Ludjy Masson-Santana, 21, from Kissimmee – 148 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography and 12 counts of promotion of child pornography.
Daniel Millan, 16, from Lakeland – 50 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography and two counts of promotion of child pornography.
Nicholas Nason, 27, from Lakeland – 14 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.
David Oyunjargal, 15, from Winter Haven – one count of promotion of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.
Jonathan Ramos, 31, from Davenport – 670 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.
Kevin Schmidt, 54, from Lakeland – 32 counts of promotion of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography (F3).
Richard Sizelove, 68, from Lake Wales – 28 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography (F2).
A 15-year-old student of Mulberry High School, from Lakeland – four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography.
Three additional arrests were made during the operation, all for multiple drug charges. Those arrests included: Brandi Nicole Dye, 39; Kimberly Messier, 54, and Jerry Wayne Skidmore, 39, all of Mulberry.