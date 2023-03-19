NCAA Fairleigh Dickinson Purdue Basketball

Fairleigh Dickinson players celebrate beating Purdue 63-58 after a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17, in Columbus, Ohio.

 PAUL SANCYA/AP PHOTO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed in history to win an NCAA Tournament game, stunning top-seeded Purdue 63-58 behind 19 points from Sean Moore and a relentless, hustling defense on Friday night.

The shortest team in the tourney, the Knights (21-15) showed no fear in swarming 7-foot-4 All-America center Zach Edey from the start. FDU’s players were quicker and more composed than the Big Ten champion Boilermakers (29-6).

