SEBRING – Highlands County prosecutors say Javion Letrey Jackson has been busy.
Jackson is charged with 17 counts of breaking into cars, two armed burglaries of a conveyance, two counts of grand theft of a firearm, and 11 counts of petit theft. In addition, he’s been charged with resisting arrest without violence, carrying a concealed weapon and filing the serial numbers off a gun.
According to detectives, the 17-year-old committed the crimes in 2020 but was arrested in May and June of this year after being tied to the string of burglaries. Prosecutors say he entered other people’s cars in Sebring and elsewhere and stole two guns, a manicure kit, a wallet, cash, debit and credit cards, a cell phone, and other items.
Jackson, who is being charged as an adult, pleaded guilty at his arraignment in May 2021, court records show. Jackson, who had no priors before his arrest on the first burglary charge, is set to plead guilty to his alleged crimes on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.
Florida allows a five-year sentence for each burglary of a conveyance, or vehicle. Grand theft of a firearm is also five years for each count.
Armed burglary of a conveyance can bring 15 years for each count.
Rhonda J. Whittaker, Jackson’s lawyer, accepted the plea arrangement from Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz.