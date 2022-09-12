Pacific Northwest Wildfires Power

Firefighters use aircraft to battle a wildfire south of Salem, Ore., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

 ANDREW SELSKY/AP PHOTO

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region.

According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states.

