AVON PARK — After re-advertising the Avon Elementary principal position and another short extension of the application deadline, the district has two qualified applicants for consideration to fill the position.
There were no applicants for the first advertisement for the administrative position, but now two assistant principals have applied for the opening — Lake Placid Middle Assistant Principal Jennifer (Jenny) Cornell and Memorial Elementary Assistant Principal Sullyann Hinkle.
The opening was created when the school’s former principal, Cara Ball, applied for and was selected to fill the new position of district director of Human Resources.
Also, the closing date for the Hill-Gustat Middle School principal position was Thursday.
Hill-Gustat Middle Principal Chris Doty was transferred recently by Superintendent Brenda Longshore to Avon Park Middle as principal.
Page Green, the former principal of Avon Park Middle, has been reassigned to Highlands Virtual School as a teacher/resource effective Feb. 17, according to the School Board of Highlands County’s March 9 meeting agenda.
The district is also seeking to fill a district office administrative position for the 2021-22 school year — the closing date for applicants for assistant superintendent of elementary programs is Tuesday.