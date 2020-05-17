SEBRING — Two people were arrested in connection with Thursday evening’s accidental shooting at Cadagua Drive in Sun ‘N Lake that took place about 10:15 p.m. Thursday. The incident resulted in the death of a 17-year-old male.
Lance Braden Bleiweiss, 20, was arrested Friday evening after leaving the scene on Thursday and was charged with manslaughter. He was being held in the Highlands County Jail as of 5 p.m. on Saturday with no bond.
Alexander Lloyd McGregor, 18, was arrested at the scene of the incident Thursday and charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a felon. McGregor’s exact charge listed the Highlands County inmate search is 790.23.1b, which states, “It is unlawful for any person to own or to have in his or her care, custody, possession, or control any firearm, ammunition, or electric weapon or device, or to carry a concealed weapon, including a tear gas gun or chemical weapon or device, if that person has been: Found, in the courts of this state, to have committed a delinquent act that would be a felony if committed by an adult and such person is under 24 years of age.”
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrests on its Facebook page, but it didn’t take long for a social media video, allegedly created by the daughter of an HCSO crime scene investigator, to be brought up.
HCSO did acknowledge the video in the comments section with a post that stated, “We are aware of the extremely distasteful and insensitive video that has been circulated. The crime scene investigator whose daughter filmed the video was not on call and was not on the scene of the shooting. The matter is being investigated internally.”
The original HCSO post stated, “Not all arrests result in convictions. Everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.”