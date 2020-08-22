LAKE PLACID — A report put out by the Florida Highway Patrol showed a single vehicle crash led to the death of a 20-year-old male at about 1:05 a.m. Friday. The incident took place at Grape Road, near the intersection of Waterway Avenue NW, a residential area in the Placid Lakes subdivision of Lake Placid.
According to the FHP report, the unidentified male was driving a sedan-type vehicle west on Grape Road, approaching the intersection of Waterway Avenue NW. For unknown reasons, the driver did not stop at the intersection and drove through it, onto the north shoulder of Waterway Avenue NW, according to the report.
This caused the sedan to collide with the trees and brush. The car overturned. Highlands County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The report shows the driver did not have a seat belt on.
In a recent policy change, FHP is no longer releasing names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.
According to the unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, there have been 17 fatalities on Highlands County roads since the new year. FHP has reported three fatalities this month in the county.
In a separate crash at about 9:20 a.m., a 64-year-old man was driving his motorcycle on east Lake June Road west of Piney Point Drive, according to the FHP crash report. The unidentified man approached the left hand curve on Lake June Road and failed to negotiate it. The motorcycle traveled off the shoulder on the south edge of the road.
The motorcycle turned onto its left side. The driver was taken by helicopter for treatment in critical condition. {span}Engine 41, Medic 36, 38, and Battalion 2 were on scene from Highlands County Fire Rescue.