Two people were dead and several others suffered serious injuries after a pair of incidents on Highlands County roads Saturday.
The first incident occurred on State Road 70 near the intersection of Robert McGee Road and involved two vehicles at 3:36 p.m.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a sedan, driven by a 30-year-old Bradenton man was heading east on SR 70, while a pickup, driven by a 67-year-old Ruskin man was traveling west on SR 70. The report states the sedan crossed the center line and the left front of the vehicle struck the pickup truck.
A passenger in the sedan — a 21-year-old Palmetto woman, was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Both drivers, as well as a 14-year-old passenger in the pickup, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
At 8:18 p.m., a 30-year-old Humansville, Missouri, man was killed on U.S. 27 near Whisper Circle.
According to an FHP report, an Avon Park woman was traveling north on U.S. 27 in an SUV, approaching the ‘T-intersection’ of Whisper Circle, while the man was standing on the east shoulder of U.S. 27, south of the intersection. The man began to walk west and entered the right lane of northbound U.S. 27, where he was struck by the SUV.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Both incidents remain under investigation.