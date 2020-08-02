This home is located at 1727 LaGrange Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $239,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
That’s right, two homes in this package!
Picture living in this large two-story home on .43 acre with a fenced yard for your privacy and pets. The main house has 2,156 square feet and a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath floor plan with a new roof, new A/C, tile flooring with carpeted bedrooms and wood blinds throughout. The kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances, gas stove, wood cabinetry, floor to ceiling pantry, and long counter space. A generously sized laundry room with French doors and abundant storage is located adjacent to the cabana bathroom off the kitchen.
At the other end of the home you will find the cedar-clad master suite with an elegant stained glass transom window and completely remodeled en suite. The master bath feels like a spa with overhead heat lamp, walk-in rain shower and beautiful stone and glass enclosure. Peaceful and quiet upstairs home office adjoins a separate bedroom with abundant closet space.
In the center of the home, walk through the French doors to a covered patio and 9-foot deep in-ground concrete pool with a new vinyl liner. Lush and mature, low maintenance foliage provides seclusion for the pool area. An ideal backyard for entertaining large groups poolside. Private, detached pool house located in the back adjacent to the shaded garden could be upgraded to a guest cottage, workshop or additional bedroom.
The second home is a private (1,200 square feet) concrete block building gutted and used for storage and workshop, but it could be renovated for your in-laws, outlaws or rental income. It was originally plumbed for a full kitchen, two-bedroom, one-bath home with terrazo floors. It has an attached one-car carport and 12-by-12-foot screened porch.
This property is super unique and has a lot to offer if you want to feel like you are in an island oasis yet close to desirable schools and the events of historic downtown Sebring. Don’t miss this opportunity!
Want to view this property? Be sure to call Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with BHHS Florida Properties Group direct at 863-381-0400. Or visit www.dawndell.com to view all the professional photos. MLS 271311