SEBRING — Two men who allegedly chased down a 14-year-old and shot him to death on Sept. 5 are being charged with second degree murder.
Salvador Francisco Cruz, 18, of Winter Haven and Lorenza Stevenson, 17, of Sebring, were charged separately in the murder of Ricky Harris III of Sebring. The two waived their appearances but their lawyers filed separate not guilty pleas with Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Monday.
Cruz’s next court date is Dec. 15; Stevenson’s is also in December.
Stevenson’s lawyer is Peter Brewer, who has requested witness statements, photo arrays and other evidence against his client.
Cruz’s lawyer is Donna Mae Peterson, according to court records.
Though both are charged with homicide. Cruz blamed the shooting on Stevenson, who was a passenger in Cruz’s car at the time of the slaying.
Sebring Police Department detectives reconstructed the timeline of events by analyzing security camera images that captured an orange Dodge Challenger – Cruz’s car – pulling up behind Assembly Church. The car’s arrival on Colmar Avenue caused several youngsters, including the victim, to run away. In one security video, an individual can be seen exiting the car and firing into the dark. The victim fell in a driveway on nearby Beverly Avenue and died moments later.
Detectives had already identified Cruz as their prime suspect by the time Cruz crashed his Dodge Challenger on U.S. 27 in Avon Park about two weeks later. Crash investigators called the police after finding several fired shell casings in the road. They arrested Cruz on Sept. 15 and, while under interrogation, he identified Stevenson as the shooter. A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team pulled Stevenson out of his home and arrested him Sept. 16.
Cruz also told Sebring Police Department Detective Mike Hirsch and other investigators that he had driven from Winter Haven to visit Stevenson the days before the shooting.
He was driving his Challenger, with Stevenson in the front passenger seat, at the time of the shooting. He pointed his finger at Stevenson as the shooter, relating the following events:
Stevenson pulled into an alley behind the church, at which point his headlights caught three youngsters running away from his car. Stevenson got out of the passenger side of the car and ran around the back, at which point Cruz heard three or four gunshots. He told detectives he looked back and saw Stevenson firing at the fleeing kids. Stevenson then ran after the youths.
After Stevenson ran out of sight, Cruz told detectives, he heard more shots. Stevenson returned to the car moments later and allegedly told Cruz that he had shot at the victim as he tried to cross over a fence but wasn’t sure if he’d hit his target.
When detectives first got to the shooting scene, they talked to two juveniles – one 14, the other 13 – who were friends of the deceased victim. They described the car, its occupants and identified them as “Juice” and “Peso” – nicknames for the shooting suspects.