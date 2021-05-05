Recently, sisters Linda Weber Armstrong of Kettering, Ohio and Nancy Weber Merriman of Sebring, Florida and their spouses, Ron and Gary, celebrated their anniversaries together in Sebring. The Armstrongs will be married 60 years on May 6, 2021 and the Merrimans celebrated their 65th anniversary on Dec. 23, 2020. The celebration was held at the Island View Restaurant in Sebring.
Both sisters were baptized, confirmed and married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dayton, Ohio. Their parents (Anna May and Arnold Weber) also were wed at St. Paul’s in 1934 and were married for 59 years.
The families attribute the success of their marriages to the love of the Lord who has blessed them through the years.