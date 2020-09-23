It has been said hindsight is 20-20. So, what can we see and what have we learned?
We can clearly see that everything is better in community. Things done as a community have greater reach. Support provided through community has greater impact. Programs established in community have greater strength.
Basic definitions of community, however, include having common beliefs, lifestyles, characteristics, or even interests. And if that is so, how can we create and maintain community when we are all so different? By focusing on the bigger-picture aspects we do have in common: Most parents want to do what is best for their kids. Most grandparents just want their grandchildren to be safe and become good people. And most everyone just wants to be accepted and loved.
The vast majority of people share there was one particular person or specific experience that positively impacted their perspective, challenged their decisions, or helped shape the direction of their life. Pause for a moment and consider who or what that was for you.
Tomorrow evening, we have the distinct honor as a community to celebrate five such individuals. For the first year ever, you are invited to virtually attend the 21st Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24th, five local child advocates will be publicly honored and celebrated for their sincere commitment to serving Highlands County children and families. Join us on either the Champion for Children Foundation Facebook page or Champion for Children Foundation Media YouTube channel, and celebrate together those who are going above and beyond to impact the next generation and the future of our community.
Since 1994, the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County has been raising funds and carrying out initiatives with one goal in mind: to protect our kids. The early words of Founder Kevin Roberts still stand true, “Our children are our future, and we move beyond rhetoric to protect and support them. Because it shouldn’t hurt to be a kid.” Over the years, the Champion for Children Foundation has rallied community support, joining public and private entities, to establish child abuse prevention programs and early-intervention services. The ongoing vision of the Champion for Children Foundation is for every child in Highlands County to have access to what they need in order to reach their greatest potential and grow into responsible members of a global society.
With the meaningful support of the community and fourteen active initiatives, the Champion for Children Foundation is reaching more than 4,000 children and youth every single year. One out of every five kids in the county. From children in high-risk situations for abuse, those facing homelessness or living in extreme poverty, and those diagnosed with cancer or other serious illnesses; to families needing mental health and counseling support, trying to recover from an emergency or crisis, or just feeling all alone.
Our community, joined together in support of our children and youth, can impact the next generation. Hindsight may be 20-20, but the future is just as clear. We can encourage our teens and protect our kids. We can uplift parents and support families. Together, in community, we can. Here’s to our children, our future.
Carissa Marine is CEO of Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, Inc. Learn more at www.ChampionforChildren.org