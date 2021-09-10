Has it really been that long since 9/11 happened?
Twenty years. John was 14; James was 12. I wasn’t doing much if any fiction writing then, though “Laura’s Look” was alive and well. I was a lot lighter then as well.
According to my records, I wrote my column that week about the attacks the day after they occurred. Reading that column again, I see how raw my emotions were, even a day after. I remember how we all tried to get in touch with people we knew who might be in affected areas. For that matter, we tried to get in touch with everyone we knew – just to touch base, make sure we were OK.
Looking back on it, a lot of us were not OK. How could we be? We’d been attacked, terrorists using our own planes filled with innocent people against us. The murderers didn’t care about the lives they took – men, women and children – they cared about their holy war. And with these attacks they tried to break us.
They weren’t successful.
For one thing, they forgot that we were still capable of pulling together when something of such magnitude occurred. We lay aside our differences for a short time and were simply Americans. It sadly didn’t last, but it did happen.
We adapted. Air travel became more burdensome – and while we grumble, gripe and complain about it, we still put up with it because no one wants a repeat of that awful day. We accepted sending troops overseas because we needed to deal with the people who’d carried out these attacks. We mourned the dead but continued to live our lives, doing our best to balance our grief with not letting the events of that day change us for ill.
We lost some of our innocence, but many of us still look for good in others and believe in the power of redemption. Some, sadly, have used 9/11 to target all Muslims as evil people bent on our destruction. It’s not true, but that tiny fact hasn’t stopped some from letting bigotry and racism raise their ugly heads.
I’d like to say that, given another 9/11, we’d pull together as we did then. That we’d unite against a common foe, regardless of political party or beliefs.
I don’t know if that’s true anymore.
Look, we’re still dealing with a nasty pandemic. Did it pull us together? Did we unite to get through it, do what needed to be done, and work together?
You know the answers to those questions.
We let it get political. We screamed about our rights and our comfort. Both sides have worked to demonize the opposite views and actually communicating with each other is rarely done.
If the pandemic didn’t pull us together, what would have to happen for us to unite again? I shudder to think what horrendous cataclysm would have to occur to jolt us out of our self-centered thinking and into the reminder that we are one nation.
I beg with my people. Take a deep breath, and look for ways to work together. Find common ground with your opponents. Remember we’re stronger together than we are apart. Step into someone else’s shoes for a bit.
If we don’t, if we continue to split this country, the next 9/11 won’t unite us – it’ll break us.
Then the terrorists win.
Let’s start now to lay aside our differences to ensure that doesn’t happen.