SEBRING — 2020 saw a 2017 murder case brought to conclusion with not one but five arrests in connection with the murder of Joshua Dean Hickey.
Arrests of four of them took place from Jan. 22 through Jan. 24 by a U.S. Marshals Task Force, although the man accused of actually killing Hickey has been in custody on other charges since the day after the crime.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports state that Hickey was shot multiple times on the night of Oct. 30, 2017, during a drug deal in the driveway of a home on Tam O’Shanter Boulevard in Sebring.
Sheriff’s deputies quickly identified Johan Wendon Holder, now 24, as the suspected gunman and tracked him to a Hendry County home, where he was arrested less than nine hours after the killing on unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and a probation violation.
Holder faces charges in this case of robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm, second-degree murder with a firearm, carjacking with a weapon/firearm, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and purchase of cannabis.
A gun known to have been in Hickey’s possession the night of the murder turned up at the Hendry County home, which prompted an arrest warrant being issued on Nov. 8, 2017.
With Holder in jail, sheriff’s detectives could widen their investigation. They soon learned it involved multiple people from several different counties, bringing the case under the jurisdiction of the Office of Statewide Prosecution in Fort Myers, and bringing in help from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Over several months, Highlands County deputies, the statewide prosecutor and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), through interviews and evidence — including cell phones and social media, put together details, and by Jan. 22, they arrested:
- Christopher Laveon Bell, 31, of Avon Park on charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm;
- Mikevious Aljawon Young, 26, of Port St. Lucie on charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm; and
- George Leonard Wood Jr., 33, of Clewiston on charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Jan. 24, U.S. Marshals arrested Ortland Clifford Williams, 33, of Augusta, Georgia, on charges of third-degree murder and purchase of cannabis.
Allegedly, Williams set up a deal for Holder to buy a large amount of marijuana from Hickey and drove Holder to the scene of the murder, but Williams fled on foot when the gunshots started and Holder reportedly took the car Williams had driven to the scene.
Investigators also learned that Young, allegedly, talked with Holder about a plan to rob Hickey and was in a second car acting as a lookout during the murder.
It was Wood’s home in Clewiston where Holder was taken into custody, and law enforcement found, in the house and in a car parked in the backyard, more than 1,000 grams of marijuana and multiple firearms, many of which turned out to be stolen.
In all, officers found 16 firearms, five of them stolen, and a stolen silencer.
Bell was also at Wood’s home in Clewiston. Officers found him in a car in the backyard.
Investigators learned that Bell — who could legally purchase firearms because he was not a convicted felon — had bought firearms for convicted felons, and Holder allegedly obtained the gun he used to kill Hickey from Bell.
Attorney General Ashley Moody praised the collaborative efforts and dogged investigative work of local, state and federal agencies. She also thanked ATF and HCSO for working with the statewide prosecutors to solve the murder.
Sheriff Paul Blackman, in turn, thanked the statewide prosecutor and ATF for their assistance, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force for taking suspects into custody.
“I am also proud of the work done by HCSO detectives on this case,” Blackman said, “particularly lead detective Jorge Martinez, for the hundreds of hours spent working to make sure the people involved in the murder of Joshua Hickey did not get away with this brutal crime.”