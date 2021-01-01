SEBRING — On Nov. 17, Highlands County had an almost completely new Board of County Commission, with four newly-elected commissioners who had not served on the board before, and the remaining commissioner having served just since 2018.
Kevin Roberts won the District 1 seat, Kathy Rapp won District 2, Scott Kirouac won District 3 and Chris Campbell won District 5. Arlene Tuck is the one incumbent, in District 4.
Each commissioner serves four years. Tuck’s term is up for re-election in 2022.
The last time the county turned over an almost entire board in one year was 2010, said Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg.
That year, Barbara Stewart held the District 1 seat when Don Elwell, Jack Richie and Greg Harris took office. In 2011, Ron Handley was appointed to serve the rest of Jeff Carlson’s term.
Jim Brooks was elected to Stewart’s old seat in 2012 and Tuck defeated Richie’s bid for a third term in 2018. This year, Brooks and Handley opted not to run again, Harris was defeated in the primary by Campbell, and Elwell lost his bid for Clerk of Courts.
The 2020 election was also unusual for many reasons, not the least of which was a contentious presidential election involving allegations of election fraud, the necessity of confirming the vote count and an unusually high voter turnout, especially in early and mail-in voting.
With 40,108 ballots cast before Election Day in early and mail-in voting, roughly 60.5% of the county’s 66,317 eligible registered voters voted early. The final turnout, as of the end of election night, was 52,196 or 78.71% of registered voters.
It beat the record 75.29% turnout from the 2016 general election. Estimated voter turnout for the nation this year ranged from 66.4% to 72.1%, putting Highlands County in the middle of that average.
An increase in mail-in ballots was expected, given the level of safety they present against contracting the COVID-19 virus. However, dispersion cast on such ballots by the Trump campaign necessitated additional checks on the ballots at the local level.
Ogg completed a manual audit with accuracy enviable in some races for the Nov. 3 general election: They matched the automated tabulators exactly.
“The numbers are perfect to the paper ballots,” Ogg said. “Everything matched 100%.”
The canvassing board certified local election results on Nov. 13, and Ogg considered the Nov. 3 election done.
It was not finished on the national level, however, as the Trump campaign did not concede the election to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, whose popular vote county stood at 81.28 million to Trump’s 74.22 million, and who carried 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.
The electoral college gave Biden a decisive majority on Dec. 14, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly congratulated Biden and Kamala D. Harris, incoming vice president. Also, on Dec. 11, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit that sought to void 20 million votes in four other states, finding that Texas lacked standing to intervene under the U.S. Constitution, Article 3.
The president, attorneys general in 17 states and nearly two-thirds of House Republicans, including almost all from Florida, signed on to the lawsuit.
Election day did not go without issues. Highlands County elections staff got phone calls from early voters about a truck broadcasting campaign messages over loudspeakers. Staff at the Elections Office said motorists “can’t be near the voting site with that going on.”
They also got calls about a truck with campaign flags on it, but that is allowed as long as the driver goes in to vote and then leaves.