SEBRING — July 17, 2020, saw a brutal triple homicide in Frostproof, just over the Polk County line, in a remote area known for fishing — a case the Polk County Sheriff’s Office concluded quickly with three arrests.
Three friends — 27-year-old Brandon Rollins, 30-year-old Keven Springfield and 23-year-old Damion Tillman — had headed off into the Lake Streety area of Frostproof for a fishing trip that evening and had their trucks parked door-to-door when they were set upon by three more people, and shot to death by one of them.
The shooter — identified by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as 26-year-old Tony “TJ” Wiggins — allegedly accused Springfield of selling the engine out of his truck. Tillman got out of his truck and pleaded with Wiggins to drop the gun, Polk Sheriff’s reports said, but TJ Wiggins started shooting.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said TJ Wiggins shot all three, and Rollins managed to make a frantic phone call to his father, who arrived to find his son “gasping his last.”
At best guess, Judd said, Rollins called for help at the start of the argument. The rural, isolated site its three to four miles south of the town, and emergency response would have had a hard time getting to the scene quickly, but Judd told the press that a 911 call might not have mattered.
“His wounds were so severe, if an [Emergency Room] had been across the street, they could not have saved his life,” Judd said.
Suspects
The investigation moved smoothly, completed within three days, thanks in part to a slew of calls the Polk Sheriff’s Office received about TJ Wiggins. Many of the calls, Judd said, didn’t connect Wiggins directly to the crime but suggested detectives investigate him based on his apparent reputation for violence and history of 230 felony charges, 15 convictions, and two stints in state prison.
At the time of the murders, Judd said, he was out on bond for allegedly breaking a man’s arm with a crowbar during a fight. TJ Wiggins now is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence for allegedly tossing the gun out the window as they drove away, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Reports out of Bartow are that the State Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty.
William Robert Wiggins, 21 — TJ Wiggins’ little brother — only had a single misdemeanor arrest prior to this year, Judd said, and now faces charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact of capital felony. He also is being held with bond after he allegedly talked via jail telephones with TJ Wiggins about the case, which is prohibited of co-defendants.
The other co-defendant, TJ Wiggins’ 27-year-old girlfriend Mary Whittemore, had no criminal history, and is charged with accessory after the fact of capital felony.
Incident
According to surveillance video, a retail receipt and statements from Robert Wiggins, Whittemore and other witnesses, the night of July 19 started at 9:56 p.m. at a Dollar General in Frostproof, 10 minutes before Rollins called his dad.
Video at the store showed TJ Wiggins behind Tillman in line, where allegedly told the clerk he was going fishing with Springfield.
Judd said Robert Wiggins told deputies that his brother told him to follow Tillman’s and Springfield’s trucks.
When the Wiggins caught up to the friends, Judd said, Robert Wiggins stayed in the truck with Whittemore while TJ Wiggins got out with a gun drawn and accused Springfield of selling the engine out of his truck, punching him and yelling at him.
Judd said Rollins and Tillman got out of their seats while TJ Wiggins kept screaming at all of them. Robert Wiggins allegedly told detectives his brother shot all three friends then had him help put Tillman into the bed of one of the trucks.
After that, the Wiggins brothers and Whittemore left, Judd said, stripped and threw away the gun, and then drove to McDonald’s in Lake Wales, where they ordered 10 double cheeseburgers and two McChicken sandwiches to go — the only detail that matched in all their stories, Judd said.
The next morning, Robert Wiggins took their truck, borrowed from a relative, to a car wash in Lake Wales to spray the clay off of it, Judd said. However, traces of blood on the seat matched the crime scene.