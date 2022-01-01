HIGHLANDS COUNTY — The fatalities came in threes and fours, but for the most part, the list of 2021 traffic fatalities was compiled one crash at a time. By year’s end, State Roads 64 and 70, U.S. 27, U.S. 98, and side roads had claimed a minimum of 37 lives. They were sisters, brothers, mothers, fathers, babies, children, students, retirees – the roads spare no one.
Confirmations of the fatalities came from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Sebring Police Department, and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The unofficial count, kept by the Highlands News-Sun, of those killed on Highlands County roads in 2021 comes to 37, almost twice as many as the 22 fatalities in 2020. The 22nd fatality of 2020 also took place on Dec. 12.
According to Lt. Greg S. Bueno of the Florida Highway Patrol, 3,647 people died on the state’s roads in 2021. If averaged across 67 counties, it comes out to 51.7 deaths per county. But some counties are more populated than others, so rural Highlands County is certainly among the highest per capita.
“Florida is a state with nearly 22 million residents and millions more visitors from around the world, so safety must always be in season,” Bueno said. “As a motorist, it’s your responsibility to know and obey the speed limit and all traffic laws.” He also says too many drivers are distracted by texting and phone calls.
According to MoneyGeek, which analyzed Highlands County’s fatal crashes, the most deadly road in Highlands County is US-27 with 26 fatal crashes from 2017 to 2019. They also found that 21% of fatal crashes here were drunk driving-related, right in line with the state’s figures.
Here is a timeline of the accidents that took so many lives on county roads in 2021:
- Feb. 21: Hammock Road and Cottage Road. The single vehicle accident claims a 40-year-old Zolfo Springs man.
- Feb. 24: U.S. 27 and Allamanda Road. A 79-year-old Frostproof woman dies in a single-vehicle crash.
- March 1: State Road 17. A Sebring man, 29, dies in a single car crash.
- March 5: U.S. 27 and Ryant Boulevard. A motorcycle crashes, killing one.
- March 9: Hal McRae Boulevard and U.S. 27. One man dies in a single-vehicle crash.
- March 16: U.S. 27 and George Boulevard. A 26-year-old Lake Placid man and a Hollywood man, 52, die when a 15-year-old driver allegedly pulls into traffic.
- April 8: U.S. 27 and Lake Josephine Drive. A 55-year-old Sebring woman dies in a single car crash.
- May 9: State Road 70. Lake Placid High School friends in four vehicles crash on State Road 70 on a Saturday after midnight. The deceased are: Cope Brewer, 18, of Sebring, and Austin Edwards, 21, and Lindsay Sapp, 18, both of Lake Placid.
- May 25: U.S. 27 and Vision Street. A 74-year-old pedestrian is hit and killed.
- June 21: U.S. 27 and State Road 17. A single car crash claims the life of an 85-year-old man.
- July 4:- State Road 66 and Sparta Road. A one-car crash claims 32-year-old Alex Tilley.
- July 11: Desoto City Road and Roanoke Street. One car crash claims 24-year-old Sebring man.
- July 12: U.S. 98 and Johnson Lane. One-car crash kills one.
- July 14: State Road 64 and Dover Road. A head-on crash between two pickup trucks (one of which was trying to pass in the opposite direction on the two-lane highway) claims three people: a 29-year-old man from Bowling Green; a 35-year-old woman from Avon Park; and Eddie Davis, 52, a retired Sheriff’s detective from Hardee County.
- July 23: U.S. 27 and Sebring Lakes Boulevard. A car and tractor trailer collide, claiming one.
- July 31: U.S. 27 and Rozier Road. A 79-year-old Miami man dies in a crash.
- Aug. 8: U.S. 27 and Lake Damon Road. Car crash claims 72-year-old Avon Park man.
- Aug. 10: U.S. 27 at Pinch-a-Penny store in Sebring, tractor trailer kills male cyclist.
- Aug. 22: U.S. 98 and Tubbs Ranch Road. An accident claims four people, including three people from Lorida: a 6-year-old, a 28-year-old and a 38-year-old. A 68-year-old Sebring man also dies in the crash.
- Oct. 2: Nichelle Boulevard and Pershing Avenue. A single vehicle crash claims a 65-year-old Lake Placid man.
- Oct. 10: State Road 64 west of Olivia Drive. A 38-year-old Fort Myers woman dies in a crash.
- Oct. 16: State Road 64 at Shell Avenue. A 74-year-old Orlando driver is killed after he suddenly comes upon a horse standing in the road.
- Nov. 11: State Road 66 and East Maxanna Boulevard. A car hits and kills a 39-year-old Sebring woman pedestrian.
- Nov. 12: U.S. 27 and Razorback Road. An 88-year-old Sebring woman dies after a 16-year-old driver allegedly pulls in front of her.
- Nov. 15: State Road 70 and County Road 721. Car crash kills two people, each 68 years old. One victim is from Melbourne, the other is from Rotunda West.
- Nov. 18: U.S. 27 and Sun Pure Road. A crash claims the life of a 43-year-old Avon Park woman.
- Dec. 12: U.S. 27 and Lake Byrd Boulevard. An accident kills a 34-year-old Avon Park man, who was inexplicably kneeling in the roadway when a driver accidentally runs into him.
“Periodically check your driving habits to ensure you haven’t developed any bad ones,” Bueno said. “Talk about the importance of safe driving at your dinner table, lead by example.”