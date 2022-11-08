Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame Foundation announced John T. Woeste and Donald J. Quincey as the 2023 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees last week. The induction ceremony will be held at the Florida State Fair’s Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet on February 14, 2023.
Dr. Woeste is a longtime champion and tireless supporter of Florida agriculture, now a retired dean and professor emeritus of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).
Dr. Woeste was appointed in 1976 as the dean and director of the Extension Service at UF/IFAS, a role he held until he retired 19 years later. With visionary leadership and an innovative approach, Dr. Woeste championed the selection, professional growth and development of 400 Extension Service faculty, specialists, agents and staff who served the entire state of Florida.
Quincey is an advocate for the industry and role model for future generations and has an undeniable passion and dedication to the agricultural industry.
Born in Gainesville, Quincey is a fifth-generation Florida cattleman. Upon graduation from Chiefland High School, he felt called to serve in law enforcement. But after two years of service, his unquestionable love for the land and raising cattle brought him back to the family’s feed store and cow-calf operation. He was actively engaged in ownership and operations from 1977 to 2003, when the store was sold.