Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame Foundation announced John T. Woeste and Donald J. Quincey as the 2023 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees last week. The induction ceremony will be held at the Florida State Fair’s Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet on February 14, 2023.

Dr. Woeste is a longtime champion and tireless supporter of Florida agriculture, now a retired dean and professor emeritus of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).

Recommended for you