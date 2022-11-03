Tulsa Massacre Graves

Crews work at Oaklawn Cemetery during an excavation while searching for bodies from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. A team of scientists started the process of re-exhuming human remains Wednesday in their effort to identify people killed in the massacre.

 MIKE SIMONS/TULSA WORLD VIA AP

The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said.

Seventeen adult-size graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday. Additionally, the city announced Tuesday that four graves, two adult-size and two child-size, had been found.

