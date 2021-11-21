SEBRING — While much of the attention on the 24H SEBRING was focused on off-track happenings through Friday, on Saturday it was all about the teams, cars and drivers, as Creventic’s Hankook 24H SEBRING began just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The 24-hour race will end at 5 p.m. today
Shipping issues and some bad weather had put the boat containing the race cars and equipment behind schedule and the ship finally arrived at Port Everglades on Friday morning. When the shipping delay became apparent last weekend, Creventic and Sebring International Raceway changed course and aimed for a 5 p.m. Saturday start, which they were able to meet even though it looked bleak at times.
“With the delays in transit, it’s difficult to explain all the challenges faced by Creventic, the Sebring staff and teams,” said SIR Senior Director, Marketing, Business Development & Communications John Story. “There were times we did not feel optimistic about getting all the cars out of Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale and to the track with enough time for the teams to prepare. With motorsports at this level, the average person sees the final product on the race track and doesn’t always understand the amount of work involved at locations literally around the world in order to make it happen.
“The Creventic team had an especially stressful job of making sure equipment was delivered to the track while also being accountable to their teams, the Raceway and the fans. They did an amazing job under unavoidable circumstances and we appreciate their hard work.”
Saturday morning saw all of the teams get 2.5 hours of practice time over the track, followed by qualifying and then time to take the cars back to the paddock for final preparation and last-minute adjustments.
In the free practice session, it was the No. 18 Rutronik Racing by TECE Audi R8 LMS GT3 that paced the session with a best lap of 2:02.177, which was slightly more than a second faster than the No. 10 Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán GT3. The No. 82 BMW M4 GT3 was third with a time of 2:04.067.
In qualifying teams picked-up the pace, with the Rutronik Racing by TECE Audi R8 LMS GT3 grabbing the pole with a best lap of 2:01.627, while the No. 85 CP Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 was second with a 2:02.766. The No. 710 Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo was quickest among GTX cars and was followed by the No. 82 BMW M Motorsport BMW M4 GT3, which is the lone car to be competing in the P4 class, but will be aiming for the overall victory.
The No. 955 Willi Motorsport by Ebimotors Porsche paced the way in the 991 class, with a fast lap of 2:08.084, while the No. 438 ST Racing BMW had the fastest lap (2:11.658) in GT4. In the TCR class, the two Autorama Motorsport by Wolf-Power Racing Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR DSG entries ran 1-2.