Transportation problems getting the CREVENTIC 24H cars to Florida is expected to cause a delay in the start of the Hankook 24H SEBRING. On Monday morning, Sebring International Raceway officials said they were targeting a new start time of 5 p.m. on Saturday and race until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
An email sent to race teams by CREVENTIC on Saturday stated, “It is impossible to guarantee any time table at the moment, however our intention and goal is to race, even with a very inconvenient timetable. We will keep you updated as soon as we have a better view on the possible time schedule. But please keep in mind that it appears all on-track sessions must be shifted to Saturday and Sunday, with a slight chance of a delay until Monday.”
Gates will still open at 8 a.m. on Thursday and the Radical Cup North America cars will be on the track Thursday and Friday.
Please see the Highlands News-Sun for additional updates as they become available.