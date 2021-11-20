SEBRING — As of press time Friday, the 24H SEBRING was slated to begin this evening, with a targeted start time of 5 p.m. That is subject to change and any last-day changes will be reported by Sebring International Raceway on its social media channels.
The ship containing many of the cars and equipment for the race — the MOL Emissary — arrived at Port Everglades at 10:13 a.m. on Friday and the Port Everglades website was showing unloading had been completed by 4 p.m.. The ship was scheduled to depart at 11 p.m. on Friday for Cartagena, Columbia.
The tentative schedule for today was free practice for all 24H SEBRING contestants between 9-11:30 a.m., with qualifying taking place right after the conclusion of the practice session.
With the race pushed back to today, there were several open test sessions at the track with a couple of the cars competing in the 24H SEBRING partaking in the sessions. Many eyes were on the new BMW M4 GT3, which will make its North American racing debut today. The RENNtech Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT4 also got in some time over Sebring International Raceway, while several other cars from different series also took advantage of the opportunity to run their cars.
Friday’s entry list was showing 26 entries, with five GT3 cars, four GTX entries, three Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Generation II cars in the 991 class, six cars in the GT4 class, four cars in the TCR class and three in the TCX class. The BMW is classified as being the lone car in the P4 class.
While several teams did drop out in the past few days, most of the big names are still on the entry list, including the Heart of Racing Team, which captured the GTD class victory in last Saturday’s Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. They are entered in the GT4 class with the team’s Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.
IMSA fan favorite Andy Lally will be part of the No. 907 RMP Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup entry, alongside familiar names Tracy Krohn, Niclas Jonsson and Patrick Huisman.
The No. 82 BMW entry has a star-studded line-up, including Bill Auberlen and his longtime co-driver Robby Foley, along with BMW Junior Team members Neil Verhagen and Max Hesse, along with BimmerWorld’s James Clay.