SEBRING — It’s been a wait of more than 70 years for the first continuous 24-hour sportscar race at Sebring International Raceway. But it’s looking as though the wait is going to be an additional 28 hours longer than expected, as Raceway officials said Monday they are aiming for a 5 p.m. start on Saturday, which would take the race until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Teams were first made aware of a problem on Saturday when CREVENTIC sent an email outlying some of the problems they were having getting the containers with the race cars to the track. Everything from shipping snafus to poor weather has come into play and CREVENTIC was optimistic they could get the cars and equipment to the track Friday.
“Our team has arrived already to Sebring, also the circuit is aware and cooperating in a fantastic way,” CREVENTIC’s email to competitors said. “It is impossible to guarantee any time table at the moment, however our intention and goal is to race, even with a very inconvenient timetable. We will keep you updated as soon as we have a better view on the possible time schedule. But please keep in mind that it appears all on-track sessions must be shifted to Saturday and Sunday.”
While the schedule is tentative and subject to change, the new schedule released by SIR on Monday afternoon was as follows:
Thursday, Nov. 18
8 a.m. Gates Open
9 a.m. Radical Cup North America Qualifying
9:40-10:40 a.m. Sebring Open Test
11 a.m. Radical Cup North America Race No. 1
12:30-3:30 p.m. Sebring Open Test
3:50 p.m. Radical Cup North America Race No. 2
Friday, Nov. 19
11 a.m. Radical Cup North America Race No. 3
3:30-5:30 p.m. Sebring Open Test
6:30-8 p.m. Creventic 24H Series Night Practice
Saturday, Nov. 20
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Creventic 24H Series Practice
2-2:30 p.m. Creventic 24H Series Qualifying
5 p.m. Creventic 24H Presented by Hankook Race Start
Monday’s updated entry list contained 29 entries, including the Heart of Racing Team, which captured the GTD class victory in Saturday’s Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.
Fellow IMSA competitors Wright Motorsports, which captured the Michelin Endurance Cup championship at Petit Le Mans, were absent from Monday’s entry list after previously showing up.
Cars are entered from 11 different manufacturers, including Ferrari, Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, BMW, Lamborghini and more.
Advance tickets are available at www.sebringraceway.com and will also be available at the gate. Advance all-race tickets are $40 and all-race parking is $20. Beginning Thursday, tickets will be available at the gate and admission is $50, with parking passes available for $25. RV parking will be $50 if purchased in advance and $60 if purchased at the gate.