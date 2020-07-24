SEBRING – The Alan Jay Automotive Network & Sebring Chamber of Commerce’s scholarship event usually consists of a fancy luncheon, formal presentations, and a room of full business owners. Like everything else recently, the 2020 scholarship event looked a little different.
On July 22, the six scholarship finalists were honored virtually via Facebook Live on the Alan Jay Automotive Network page. Donned with masks and using appropriate social distancing, the finalists were honored virtually to ensure everyone’s safety. The finalists – including Pranav Ananthan, Mekaela Barlaug, Brandon Dean, Tasneem Katamiz, Dhruv Manik, and Nathan VanDam – are all 2020 Sebring High School graduates.
At its inception, the luncheon honored several monthly finalists and awarded one scholarship to the student who performed the best during the scholarship interviews. In recent years, however, anywhere from one to three scholarships have been awarded, with students winning as much as $4,000 towards their tuition and books as they transition into college. Students can use their scholarship for up to six years after winning the award.
For the 27th anniversary of the scholarship, $9,000 in scholarships and prizes were awarded. A $4,000 scholarship went to both Mekaela Barlaug and Dhruv Manik. Each of the additional four finalists walked away with a $250 VISA gift card.
“We’ve been fortunate to have tremendous support from our area businesses and individuals that have donated to the scholarship fund in past years”, commented Liz Barber, president & CEO of the Sebring Chamber of Commerce. Barber continued, “These challenging times are affecting all of us, and it is more important now than ever to support these students in their future endeavors.”
Alan Wildstein, president of the Alan Jay Automotive Network, is the founder and creator of the scholarship fund, which began back in 1993. “We are grateful to the business community in joining us to support these incredibly talented students. Investing in them is an investment in our community” Wildstein noted. “There is no better way for us as a company to pay it forward in our community than to do what we can to help them achieve their goals.”
Wildstein has promised once again to match all donations received to effectively double the amount raised in 2020. Anyone who is interested in making a donation, big or small, to the scholarship fund can visit sebring.org/scholarship or call 863-385-8448.