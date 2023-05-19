Words cannot express the gratitude shared by the family of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd LT Pharis E. Weekley to the agencies that made it possible for his remains to be returned to them. This Saturday, his little sister, Marva Turner, 94, and family will bury his remains next to his parents in Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park. The public is invited to attend.
The B-24 Liberator that Weekley was navigating was shot down during the bombing raid of the Romanian oil refinery in Ploesti during World War II. His remains would be discovered and returned to his family nearly 80 years later.
The serviceman’s memorial will be held at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Avon Park at 100 N. Lake Ave. American Legion Riders will hold a flag line for the family before and after the memorial. Brittany Turner will sing “My Task,” which Weekley loved to sing. Megan Ingvoldstad, from the POW/MIA Accounting Department, will speak at the service.
Immediately after the service, full military honors will be observed at Bougainvillea Cemetery. A 21-gunfire salute will take place and a military fly-over from MacDill Air Force Base is scheduled, according to Cathy Albritton, Weekley’s niece.
Weekley’s remains had a military and law enforcement escort from Orlando International Airport to Highlands County last Friday. The route down U.S. 27 and down Main Street in Avon Park was scattered with residents waving flags and yellow ribbons wrapped around trees. No one knew Weekley in life but gave him a hero’s welcome in death. They were grateful for his service to America.
Weekley’s family once owned a furniture company in LaBelle. The company is now Turner Furniture in Avon Park. American Legion Post 130 in LaBelle carries Weekley’s name, Dana-Howard-Weekley. Post 130 created a commemorative coin and a motorcycle vest patch with Weekley’s likeness on it. The post also hosted a reception on Saturday in his honor.