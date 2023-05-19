Words cannot express the gratitude shared by the family of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd LT Pharis E. Weekley to the agencies that made it possible for his remains to be returned to them. This Saturday, his little sister, Marva Turner, 94, and family will bury his remains next to his parents in Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park. The public is invited to attend.

The B-24 Liberator that Weekley was navigating was shot down during the bombing raid of the Romanian oil refinery in Ploesti during World War II. His remains would be discovered and returned to his family nearly 80 years later.

