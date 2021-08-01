This home is at 1605 Camellia Court in Lake Placid. It is priced at $269,900 and is listed by Cheryl Oxsalida with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Looking for a modern split floor plan close to Lake Clay, Lake June and Lake Istokpoga with great curb appeal, updated features and an RV pad or parking for your boat or both? Then make sure you see 1603 Camellia Court, Lake Placid.
The gorgeous 2006 three-bedroom, two-bath home has everything you want without having to do any work to the house. It has over a third of an acre, a large wide front and back yard, 162 feet front by 119 feet back, with gorgeous landscaping, palms, flowers and fruit trees and very private.
The entrance to the home is covered and there are two front doors, a clear glass outer door and the main house door, which allows you to leave the main door open and get a cross breeze or keep the glass closed and keep the A/C on with lots of natural light.
The first view as you walk in is the view of an open living room, dining room and kitchen with bar stools. Great open entertainment and convenient for everyday living.
Located in popular Sylvan Shores Estates, this 2006 home is close enough to ride your bike to the Lake Clay boat ramp, dock and park. Lake Clay is a popular, clear water, ridge lake great for all water sports and fishing.
The kitchen is modern and updated with real wood cabinets featuring a modern hooded stove, a built-in wine rack, large pull-out drawers, and lots of cabinets below and above and on the center half octagon shaped island with bar stools. There is a lot of countertop space with easy carefree Corian countertops with custom rounded edge, stainless steel sink and all white appliances in like new condition accent the kitchen decor. Above the cabinets is a vaulted ceiling and plant shelf with more space to decorate. The kitchen is open to the living room, where you have 16-by-18 feet for several couches and a huge wall for an entertainment center or wall-mounted TV, which it has now. Lots of natural light from the front window. There is also a fan light on remote.
The dining room will accommodate up to an eight-chair dining table and the bar can fit four to five bar stools. Even the bar face matches the wood cabinets for a custom look.
The 15-by-17-foot master bedroom will fit a king bed with two large dressers and more. There are two large windows for natural light, as well as a fan light plus a full bath with shower and single sink. There is also a walk-in closet with lots of room for two people.
On the other side of the house are the two 12-by-12-foot guest bedrooms with a shared guest bath that has a tub shower. Both bathrooms have the higher vanity and toilets with full mirror and glass doors.
Yes, there is a beautiful, screened porch. From the dining out the back door is a 10-by-16-foot screened porch with fan light, surrounded by palm trees, tropical plants and butterfly gardens for the ultimate privacy and relaxation. The porch has indoor/outdoor carpet in perfect condition, easy on the feet.
Outside, there is a partially fenced and beautifully maintained yard and mature landscaping. This home is on an oversized lot with RV parking or park your boat or both. No HOA means no restrictions. Enjoy picking your own fresh fruit with mangos, lemons, pineapples, two different types of orange trees, lime trees and even a cinnamon tree. There are beautiful large royal palms in and around the front of the property, and many large mature trees and decorative palms and flowering plants for a variety of nature. The home has screened gutters all around on three sides.
Minutes to Lake Clay boat ramp and park. A/C is Rheem, installed in 2016. Architectural shingle roof for long life. This house needs no work, move-in ready. The house is close to Publix and drug stores, hospital and doctors and many local shops.
Call Cheryl Oxsalida with RE/MAX Realty Plus at 863-214-3663 or email her at cheryloxsalida@gmail.com. You can find this on her website at www.highlandscountyhomes.com.