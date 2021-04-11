This home is at 4100 Thoroughbred Lane in Sebring. It is priced at $415,000 and is listed by Cheryl Oxsalida with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you always wanted a few acres, some horses, cattle and a getaway from city life, this is an opportunity to make your dreams come true. Located on the dead-end street, Thoroughbred Lane is truly a thoroughbred a million miles from the ordinary.
Are you a horse lover? This small community is in a subdivision called Summerville Downs. The address says it all, 4100 Thoroughbred Lane. This is horse country just minutes from Sebring.
This is no ordinary home; with 2,987 square feet of living space, you have room for family and friends. It is a custom log cabin ranch home, a three-bedroom, two-bath with a detached log cabin garage/workshop on 2.5 acres. Located just outside of Sebring, right off Payne Road down a newly paved Thoroughbred Lane is a dead end with a gated entrance that opens as you drive up to the property which is set back.
This is a real log cabin, but with some custom exterior modifications to make it more modern ranch style outside with wood siding and stucco finishes while inside the home has all the authentic log cabin integrity surrounding you on every wall.
If you have horses, there is a horse barn and lots of room to ride. If you love country living, this home offers you tranquility without going off the grid. This log cabin has everything you are looking for. There is the open concept living area, a massive 20-by-30-foot living room with the open kitchen concept so everyone enjoys friends and family in the main room with the kitchen, dining and bar area all an open space. The real wood burning fireplace warms the home and is custom-built with flagstone rock, which is composed of feldspar and quartz.
There is an extremely high vaulted ceiling, which makes the room larger than life. All the bedrooms and most of the entire interior show the actual log cabin walls. Even the tile floors are log cabin ceramic plank tiles, which modernizes the flooring while keeping the log style. You can feel the outdoors with every breath.
There is a big open 13-by-13-foot kitchen with lots of counter space and real wood cabinets with under counter lighting. Double oven, dish washer, trash compacter and a double farm sink for convenience. Lots of kitchen extras. Large country formal dining room and a custom bar with up to eight bar stools and countertop with recessed lighting.
Large master bedroom, 16-by-20-foot, has a huge walk-in closet and a huge bathroom with double sinks and walk-in shower. The guest bath has a tub shower.
There is a large, 12-by-24-foot, rear enclosed porch with entry to the back yard with a nice seating area for those sunset views.
Looking for a workshop? There is a 24-by-34-foot detached, two-car garage, which is also a log cabin garage.
Only minutes from town for supplies. Gated entrance for privacy. Home is set back from entrance. No HOA, no restrictions, bring the RV, big rig truck, boats, and your toys and enjoy log cabin living. Above ground pool in excellent condition. Property is fully fenced. Exterior painted last year.
For more information contact Cheryl Oxsalida with RE/MAX Realty Plus at 863-214-3663 or email cheryloxalida@gmail.com or visit her website www.highlandscountyhomes.com.