LAKE PLACID — Three members of the Lake Placid football team signed with colleges on Wednesday — National Signing Day — to continue their education, as well as their playing careers. Javarie White, Kyle Abraham and Kevin Watson each put their name on the dotted line and have plenty of more football ahead of them.
“What a great day for these young men and their families,” said Lake Placid coach Carl White. “The climate in the recruiting game right now is crazy and to have this type of success is God and God alone.”
Coach White said all three got the job done on the field and in the classroom.
“It’s real easy to get kids recruited when that’s the case,” he said.
Javarie White signed with the University of the Cumberlands and said it will be tough leaving friends and family behind, but he’ll do his best.
“Social media is a big thing and I can always call and check in, but it’s going to be tough,” he said.
Javarie liked Cumberlands, as it’s a Christ-driven school, and it seemed like a good fit.
He was appreciate for everybody who helped him along the way.
“Coach White he made a big change in the program,” he said. “He kept everybody focused, he showed us what leadership was and the most important thing is he got us exposure to the colleges we got scholarships to.
“I want to thank my mom, God, Coach White and everybody who supported me.”
Abraham only played high school football for one season, but made the most of it, and caught the attention of Arkansas-Monticello.
“Coach (Steve) Wright over at Arkansas-Monticello, they’ve been on Kyle from the get-go,” Coach White said. “He’s going to get a tremendous opportunity over there.”
Abraham said Arkansas-Monticello seemed like the best fit for him and he was grateful for Coach White’s efforts to help get his talent noticed.
“I think he did a great job getting the recruiter out there, especially being my first year playing high school football,” he said.
Abraham said he’ll miss his coaches, friends and family as he begins his next chapter.
Watson said the entire recruiting process was fun.
“I thought it was going to be nerve-wracking,” he said. “But I enjoyed it, really.”
Watson has no doubts he chose the right school.
“I’m happy, I thought it was the right decision,” he said. “I looked at the campus and it was something I could see myself in.”
Watson said he’ll miss everything about Lake Placid High School and wanted to thank God, his family, teachers and coaches.
“I’m so happy for these guys and everything they’ve accomplished,” Coach White said.
Coach White said he and the entire football program were thankful for the efforts of Principal Kevin Tuning, Assistant Principal Holly Rapp and Athletic Director Jason Holden.
“We’re so excited for these young men and this program,” Coach White said.