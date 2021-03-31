On behalf of Sebring High School’s Art Club and National Art Honor Society, we would cordially like to thank our sponsors who made this year’s 20th annual Soup Up the Arts a possibility. Because of the help and support we received from the community, we raised over $18,000. This money will be donated to three local families who have urgent medical bills and expenses.
Amanda Watson was diagnosed with stage 3 metastatic lobular cancer shortly after delivering a baby. She has completed five months of chemotherapy, had a double mastectomy and is starting six weeks of radiation. Amanda and her husband have four young children at home. She has worked for Highlands County schools for over 13 years and is presently a tech resource teacher (TRT) at Memorial Elementary and Avon Elementary schools.
Ryan Hutzenlaub, son of Jennifer Awad, is an eighth grade student at Lake Placid Middle School. While riding his bike, Ryan fell off and hit his head, causing him to have severe neurological problems. He is currently seeing a neurologist and was recently airlifted to All Children’s Hospital to have brain surgery to treat his seizures and sleep apnea.
Toniann Dallas is a seventh grade science teacher at Lake Placid Middle School. She is a single mom, raising two kids – one 2-year-old and a brand new baby. While pregnant, Toniann had some complications that caused her to be admitted to AdventHealth in Orlando and have her baby prematurely. Additionally, recently Toniann’s grandmother passed away, leaving Toniann responsible for funeral arrangements.
This year the students created over 600 handmade bowls. Many local restaurants and individuals donated soups, breads and desserts to make a great meal. The Art Club and National Art Honor Society would like to thank this year’s volunteers and sponsors:
The Event Sponsor was the First United Methodist Church, donating the highest amount of all our sponsors.
The Visionary Sponsors were Dr. Lackey/Florida Lakes Surgical, Sebring Noon Rotary, Champion for Children, Publix, Walmart of Sebring, AdventHealth, Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Grace & Heart OB/GYN, Stafford Portraits and Gary and Joanne Abel.
The Primary Sponsors were Ray Milliken and Jonah Filgueras, Annett Bus Lines, Everglades Seasoning, Faith Lutheran Church/Thrivent Panera Bread, Mae Lee’s Deli, Francis Espiritu, Thakkar Foundation, Steven and Mary Gilbert, Alan Jay Automotive, Chef and SHS Culinary, Red Lobster, Island View Restaurant, Dimitri’s, Sonny’s BBQ, Caddyshack, Nutmeg’s Cafe, SFSC Art Club, Olive Garden, Orchid Cove Healthcare, Dee’s Place, Mrs. Sebring at CTE, and Village Inn.
The Secondary Sponsors were Janet and Robert King, Jack VanDam, Outback Steakhouse, Vianey Gonzalez, Diana McIntosh, Cracker Trail Elementary Art Club, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, Faded, Lake Placid Art, SNL Elementary Art, Ridge Florist and The Blueberry Patch.
Our Intermediate Sponsors were Grateful Hearts, Alan Kent, Mr. and Mrs. Picklesmeier, Casa Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Deep South Bar & Grill, Studio 215, The Red Easel, Andrew’s Paper & Janitorial, The Watering Hole, Robbin’s Nursery, Castizo Lawn, Vanity Hair Salon, Dr. Syracus & Heidi Crutchfield, Cody’s Original Roadhouse, Pure Grit, Sydney Carter, Olivia Flowers, Jean Brown, Papa John’s Zimmerman Family, Beef O’Brady’s Lake Placid, Hobby Hill Florist, Mandie Pierce, Little Caesars, Albritton Insurance Services and Julian Jara.
We would also like to extend a special thanks to SHS Staff & Mrs. Ervin, SHS Cafeteria & Ms. Tina and Ms. Sandra, SHS Custodians, Ms. Tina & Ms. Sandra, Olivia Flowers, Mae Lee Gilroy & SHS Culinary, Little Caesars, SHS National Honor Society, Mrs. Grubb, Highlands News-Sun, Mrs. King & Mrs. Mercer, Lake Placid High School Art Department, Kristine Sebring & Cracker Trail Elementary Art Club, Sun N’ Lake Art Club, SHS Jazz Band, Maria Persad, SHS IB Students, Mariluz Guzman, Olivia Flowers, Hill-Gustat Middle School Teachers, SweetFrogs, Art Club & NAHS Presidents: Jayssa Dec and Dede Breen and SHS Art Teachers: Mr. VanDam and Mrs. Harris.
Special students we would like to extend our thanks toward as well are Jayssa Dec, Deirdre Breen, Emma Fordham, Franco Angeles, Gianna Maulella, Venessa Miranda, and Serena Thompson. Thank you to all of our Art Club members for your countless hours in preparation for the event.
We are so grateful for all of the help and support we have received from the community year after year. Because of you, Soup Up the Arts has raised over $200,000 in the last 20 years.
Jayssa Dec is the Sebring High School Art Club president. Deedee Breen is Sebring High School National Art Honor Society president.