POLK COUNTY — It wasn’t a good weekend to be a member of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office team and think you could pull something over on Sheriff Grady Judd.
Early Monday morning, the agency announced the resignation of three of his deputies after they were charged with felonies related to evidence tampering, as well as the DeSoto County arrest of one of Judd’s detention deputies for one count driving under the influence.
Judd said if the three deputies charged with felonies had not resigned upon their arrests Friday night, they would have been terminated.
The March 16 investigation that led to their arrests started when the suspect of a Winter Haven traffic stop inquired about her personal property. She informed the agency she was missing $723 and her cell phone. Deputy John Raczynski, 24, who conducted a search of the suspect’s vehicle, found narcotics and cash during the Dec. 21, 2020 traffic stop. Deputies Jamal Lawson, 29, and Garrett Cook, 26, were on scene as backup units.
The cash amount was not listed as evidence in the Dec. 23 probable cause report where 13 items of evidence were placed in a property and evidence storage locker. It was, however, reported in a supplemental report by Raczynski the day after the suspect asked for her personal property. The report showed that Cook had digitally notarized the report.
According to reports, Raczynski called a Property & Evidence officer the day the suspect made her request and claimed the all of the evidence was accounted for except the money, claiming they could not find the money after it was moved from Lawson’s trunk to Raczynski’s truck. Raczynski asked “if there was something he could do to replace the money.”
When Raczynski made a second inquiry to “replace the money,” an internal investigation was initiated.
On March 19, detectives interviewed Cook. He confirmed the events of the original arrest and that a large amount of money was removed from the arrestee. When Raczynski told him a few days later that the money was missing, Cook said he told Raczynski that they should tell their sergeant about it, but Raczynski maintained that he did not want to get into trouble and preferred to try to replace the missing money with his own money.
During the ensuing months, Cook was aware of the plan to replace the money and that it was not right, but he took no steps to prevent it, nor did he notify his supervisors. He did confirm that Raczynski knew his (Cook’s) password, and that Raczynski likely used it when he fraudulently signed the report as a witness/notary (this was later confirmed by Raczynski). Cook later transferred to another unit within the agency.
According to reports, the deputies’ commanding officer contacted the State Attorney’s Office and requested that the charges be dropped against the arrestee from the December 21 arrest. An extensive audit of all three deputies’ criminal case reports and lists of seized property and evidence is being conducted at this time. If any additional discrepancies or unlawful activity is found, more charges will be filed against them.
On Saturday, March 20, PCSO Detention Deputy Michaela Butler, 25, was arrested in unincorporated Arcadia by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office for one count DUI (M-1).
According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office affidavit, around 2 a.m. Saturday, Butler was traveling northbound on SE State Road 31 when a DCSO deputy observed her vehicle run off the road and onto the grassy shoulder. The deputy then observed Butler’s vehicle cross the center line of the roadway and into the southbound lane. That’s when the DCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop.
The deputy had Butler perform several Field Sobriety Test exercises, all of which she failed. Her blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.090 and 0.078 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. A person is in violation if their breath sample is more than 0.08 grams per 210L.
Butler had three passengers in her vehicle.
Butler was arrested and booked into the Desoto County Jail on the aforementioned charge, and released after posting $1,000 bond. She is currently suspended pending termination proceedings.