FROSTPROOF — On Friday, July 24, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Crimes detectives arrested 58-year-old Tony Wiggins Sr., 42-year-old Robert Keene, 54-year-old Nydia Liboy and 19-year-old Chyanne Eccleston of Frostproof for crimes related to environmental hazards at the property where they all live together.
“The property where these suspects live looks like a landfill and has raw sewage all over the ground. It’s not only not fit for humans, I wouldn’t even let a dog live there,” said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.
According to their affidavits, PCSO homicide detectives were serving a search warrant at the parcel of land listed as 0 Sarver Avenue in Frostproof (nearest cross street, Sandollar Street) related to the triple homicide that occurred the previous weekend. There are five structures on the approximately one-acre sized piece of land, according to the report. All three of the suspects in jail for the homicides live on that property, with the four suspects arrested Friday.
The Homicide detectives observed several hazards, and asked PCSO Environmental Crimes detectives to respond and investigate.
According to the affidavit, the camper that the suspect[s] are living in have septic holding tanks opened draining onto the ground in a small hole with feces visible at the surface of the ground. The property was scattered with tires and miscellaneous broken down vehicles, metals, appliances, and other debris. Also throughout the property an excessive amount of flies were swarming around the trash, dog feces and human feces.
During an interview post Miranda with Tony Wiggins he stated that he knows that the septic tank is illegal but cannot afford to have a proper septic system installed, which is why he has it draining onto the ground. Wiggins also told investigators that the tires and other debris are collected from different areas and brought to the property to be scrapped for metals or fixed and sold; the tires are stored to be used on vehicles or trailers when needed.
The Polk County Health Department and Polk County Code Enforcement also responded to the scene to conduct their own investigations, and those are ongoing.
There were three dogs and a cat at the property, and Animal Control responded to collect the animals. None of them had tags.
Wiggins Sr. remains in the Polk County Jail on the following misdemeanor charges: two counts improperly built/maintained septic injurious to health ($250 bond each count), one count refusing to sign animal control citation ($250 bond), one count operating unpermitted landfill ($500 bond), one count operating unpermitted waste tire facility ($500 bond), three counts failure to report lost or abandoned property ($500 bond each count) and three counts illegal use of dairy cases ($500 bond each count).
Keene bonded out of the Polk County Jail after posting $1,000 bond on the following misdemeanor charges: two counts improperly built/maintained septic injurious to health ($250 bond each count) and one count operating unpermitted landfill ($500 bond).
Liboy (Keene’s girlfriend, according to reports) bonded out of the Polk County Jail after posting $250 bond each on the following misdemeanor charges: two counts improperly built/maintained septic injurious to health and one count operating unpermitted landfill.
Eccleston (William Robert Wiggins’ girlfriend, according to deputies) remains in the Polk County Jail on the following misdemeanor charges: two counts improperly built/maintained septic injurious to health ($250 bond per count).
Tony Wiggins Jr. and William Robert Wiggins, who are both in jail for the triple homicide, were also charged via affidavit with improperly built/maintained septic tanks, operating an unpermitted landfill, and operating an unpermitted waste tire facility.