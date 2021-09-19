This home is at 3357 Popinjay Ave. in Lake Placid. It is priced at $719,900 and is listed by Cheryl Oxsalida with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you a looking for a large custom home, you must see this two-story Tudor-style home with four bedrooms, four full baths plus two half baths, 5,308 living square feet on over an acre with total privacy.
This house has all the features and style that add value to a custom home like coffered ceilings, trey ceilings, custom finishes like travertine tile and lots of arched inset cut-outs with lights, mood lighting in ceilings, recessed lighting with dimmers, custom tile work on floors, walls and baths.
This Tudor-style house is so distinct and unique it has a quaint storybook appearance that embodies the romantic charm of an English country manor. A Tudor home has a myriad of architectural designs, solid masonry and elaborate forms that are expensive and built to last. The home features two grand staircases, walls with rounded corners and many other custom features.
As you enter the double front door there is a split floor plan with an impressive dark oak staircase and dramatic 20-foot ceiling with a huge royal chandelier that illuminates the entrance with majestic light. It is obvious this is a one-of-a-kind home. Downstairs the main living floor has a master bedroom suite, kitchen with island bar, formal dining room, main living room, a breakfast room, two full baths, a half bath, and laundry room. The open kitchen has two large windows and is open to the sunken master living room with grand 30-foot ceilings and a custom wood-burning fireplace built for a king and queen. There are many inside wall cut-outs with arches, rounded wall edges and a hidden media room for the electronics.
The home features four true large bedrooms all with huge walk-in closets each large enough for cloths and an office. The 15-by-20-foot master bedroom downstairs is massive and has room for a king bed, dressers and other furniture. The master bathroom is super custom with travertine tile finishes, huge walk-in closet, a water-closet, a jetted tub with large windows surrounded with custom tile work and a huge, all tiled, walk-in split shower designed for two with two rainforest-style showerheads, one on each side of the shower, plus multiple nozzles for different types of massage nozzles from the legs up to the neck. There’s also a built-in tiled bench seat centered so there is room to sit two people. The guest bath is to the left of the front door and features custom vanity and shower bath tiled and with decorator colors.
On the other side of the lower level to the right of the front door is the formal dining room with an elaborate chandelier in the Tudor style as well as Coffer ceilings with inset mood lights. There is a room called the breakfast room just outside the kitchen passthrough. This room splits the kitchen and grand living room. There is also a cut-out for a flush in-wall aquarium in the breakfast room and an equipment room behind the aquarium for pump, lights and filters.
The kitchen is 14-by-18-foot with over 18 feet of counter space plus an island breakfast bar, seating for three with cooktop. Cabinets feature pull-out drawers, dozens of cabinets, under cabinet lighting and recessed lighting, two large windows as well as an arched pass-through to the breakfast room.
Also on the first level is the step-down living room, which is almost octagonal shaped featuring a grand fireplace, huge entertainment center, leather sofas and 30-foot architectural masterpiece ceilings with a view of the balcony on the second level overlooking the living room and two large windows.
All of the bedrooms have trey ceilings and there are many arch cut outs and architectural features found on both levels. Bedroom 2 is 12-by-18 feet, bedrooms 3 and 4 are 13-by-15 feet and all the bedrooms have huge walk-in closets. There is a huge closet under the main staircase, large and down under house, deep enough to be converted into a wine cellar.
There are currently three offices, kitchen, breakfast room.
Upstairs is also the game room or family room with many custom wood finishes like real bamboo walls and hardwood flooring plus another huge that which is so large there is an office in it, a full dresser file cabinet, a desk, computer and more. Upstairs are three guest bedrooms, the fitness/bonus room 12-by-15 feet, the game room or family room which is 15-by-18 feet with beautiful bamboo wood for wall covering and floors, plus custom display cabinet with glass doors and lights plus a huge built-in dark oak cabinet to match, plus a half bath.
Walk out the game room to the sky-gazer balcony with its three curtained arches overlooking the living room and back yard.
Outside is a gated entrance to a very large, paved driveway. There is a very large three-car garage. There is room for RV and boat of any size. The house has a private well for fresh water with the latest water treatment system. There is a private well for irrigation. And there is an alarm system.
You are also minutes from Lake Carrie and Lake June boat ramp as well as dozens of clear water lakes and white sandy beaches. The house has three A/C units. Included with home is a brand-new, high-quality, above ground pool still in the boxes with all high-end Hayward pump and pool equipment. Listed price at $719,900.
Tudor homes are known for sturdy high-quality craftsmanship with a unique style like no other.
Contact Cheryl Oxsalida with RE/MAX Realty Plus for more details at 863-214-3663 or email Cheryl at cheryloxsalida@gmail.com or visit highlandscountyhomes.com.