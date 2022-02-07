LAKE PLACID — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed four deaths in the traffic accident that occurred on State Road 70 West on Saturday morning. A fifth person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The incident took place at 10:12 a.m. and was near the intersection of State Road 70 and Robert McGee Road, between mile marker 72 and 73.
According to FHP, a van was traveling east on State Road 70 and was west of Robert McGee Road. An SUV was traveling west on State Road 70, also west of Robert McGee Road. The driver of the van failed to maintain control of the vehicle and crossed into the westbound lane, with the left front of the van hitting the left front of the SUV.
The van caught on fire and came to rest partially on the westbound lane of State Road 70, while the SUV traveled off the road and struck a barbed wire fence.
The two passengers in the SUV were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was a 79-year-old man from Beech Grove, Indiana, while the passenger was a 78-year-old female from Beech Grove, Indiana. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the FHP report. Next of kin was notified.
The driver of the van and one of the passengers were pronounced dead on the scene, while a 37-year-old man was transported to the hospital. The FHP report stated that positive identification for the two deceased in the van was still pending. The report did state the occupants of the van were from Florida.
The crash is still under investigation.
There have now been seven deaths on Highlands County roads in 2022, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun.