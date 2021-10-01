LAKE PLACID—Picking the perfect pumpkin is easy with help from Lake Placid’s 4-H members at their annual Pumpkin Patch to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stuart Park at 49 E. Interlake Boulevard. The on-day fundraiser will enable 4-H members to help those in need in our community.
Admission to the family event is free but there will be many decadent desserts to purchase such as homemade apple crisp and pumpkin bread which always sell out, so arrive early. You won’t go hungry as there will also be hot dogs, hot dogs, brats, snow cones, popcorn and beverages to buy.
Eating is great but don’t forget to get your Halloween pumpkins for painting, carving or to turn into a pie. There will be a plethora of sizes to choose from. There will be fun and games for the entire family to enjoy.
There will be no face painting this year because of COVID but there will be several photo opportunities. Bring the entire family (including well behaved dogs) and take family portraits that can be used as Christmas cards in the coming months. Photography Paula Sapp will be taking pictures or feel free to take your own. Sapp is also a 4-H leader.