SEBRING — As county commissioners prepared to officially recognize 4-H Week, they didn’t have the traditional breakfast.
Ashley Gill, 4-H agent and County Extension director, said this year’s breakfast was preempted by COVID-19, as it was last year. The county’s monoclonal therapy center is in the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agri-Civic Center auditorium. However, participation in 4-H is up in animal exhibits for the upcoming Highlands County Fair.
Why? It’s hard to say, she said.
“Kids’ interests change,” Gill said. “With COVID(-19), there were a lot of things they couldn’t participate in, but livestock projects were something they could do.”
With livestock and citrus projects providing hands-on experience last year, Gill said participation has boomed this year. She said the 4-H barn for steer, heifers, swine and goats has swine and goats at 100% capacity and cattle at 90% capacity.
It’s up a good 15% over previous years, she said.
This year’s 4-H Week, Oct. 3-9, celebrates 265 adult and youth volunteers in Highlands County, more than 14,000 throughout Florida and more than 600,000 nationwide. The Florida 4-H Program has provided a positive influence on children’s lives since 1909 and has celebrated over 100 years of service.
Assistant County Administrator Laurie Hurner, previously the agricultural extension agent for the county, said she started at age 8 when her father was the County Extension director.
“I showed steers for the county fair for nine years and paid for two years of private college with the money I earned,” Hurner said. “I came back to Highlands County after college and joined the 4-H Foundation, serving more than once as president.”
She continued working with 4-H as citrus agent, and when she became head of the County Extension.
“I credit Highlands County 4-H with helping me become the leader I am today,” Hurner said. “It helped me not to be afraid to speak in front of people and to always look for the best in every situation.”
In four years of working for 4-H in Highlands County and 14 years total, she said the organization has been trying to grow its program beyond agriculture. While agriculture is still a big part, 4-H has moved into Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs.
“We are still deeply rooted in our traditionally agricultural programs but are reaching out to offer something to every child,” Gill said.
There is some overlap between the other fields and agriculture, naturally, but some of what drives the expansion is just what children have said on interest surveys.
“It’s not about what I want to teach,” Gill said. “We teach them everything from where their food comes from to agricultural technology. We work on giving them life skills to make them more employable down the road.”
In the larger counties, she said, there is a disconnect between kids and agriculture, but Highlands County is still very rural. 4-H does a lot of programs in the schools, in partnership and cooperation with other programs, like Ag Venture.
People who want to join and volunteer, may call 402-6540 or email ashleyhkstewart@ufl.edu.