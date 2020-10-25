SEBRING, Fla. — Sebring Airport Authority has developed a new Hangar Complex concept for the vacant airside parcel, which borders the recently reconstructed Terminal Apron. This Hangar Complex will include an additional 50,000 square feet of commercial hangar space, which will focus on aviation related businesses. Grouped together, hangar buildings range in size from 8,000 square feet up to 15,000 square feet. The Hangar Complex, which will include dedicated parking areas, will be developed in phases, with the first hangar of 15,000 square feet scheduled for construction in 2022.
Additional short-term and long-term projects in the works for Sebring Regional Airport that will bring new jobs and attract innovative businesses to the community are listed below:
Short-term plans
Terminal Apron: The existing apron concrete pavement, built in 1943 for the Army, now has a new 9-inch concrete pavement on the northern half. This Apron project was split into two phases. Phase II, scheduled for construction in the fall of 2022, will involve reconstruction of half of the Terminal Apron.
Long-term plans
Runway Extension: A 1,776-foot extension will be added to Runway 01-19 to accommodate the existing, as well as future operations at Sebring airport. The airport has experienced an increased need from existing and potential users for a longer primary runway. At current runway length, high performance corporate and regional jet aircraft historically have been subject to payload limitations or have opted not to use the airport at all due to limited takeoff field lengths, resulting in loss of potential revenue. The 1,776-foot extension to be added to Runway 01-19 will be instrumental in creating additional revenue.
Sebring Regional Airport serves General Aviation (GA) activity and plays an important role in generating economic activity for the community and the region.
The annual economic impact of Sebring Regional Airport is associated with direct impacts that come from businesses located at the airport and these construction projects undertaken by the airport and onsite businesses. Indirect positive impacts are associated with spending from visitors who arrive in the area via general aviation aircraft. These multi-million-dollar projects discussed herein, when completed, will benefit not only the airport, but the surrounding area.