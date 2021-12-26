If you ever want to watch some really good senior citizen tennis players, visit the Thakkar Tennis Center on the grounds of the Country Club of Sebring. The guys to watch are Pat Bentz (88.5), Earl Maslin, (84), Mike Rafferty (76) and Eugene Bengtson (76).
Bentz and Maslin won The Florida State Senior 80-89-year-old tennis Championship held in Coral Springs last month by the score of 6-2, 7-5. This was their third time to take the gold.
On Dec. 3, Mike Rafferty and Eugene Bengtson took the gold in the 75-79-year-old division of the Florida State Senior Tennis Championship with a score of 6-4, 7-6, (tie breaker). They move on to the Nationals in May 2022 in Fort Lauderdale. In 2019 they won the gold in the 70-75 division.
All four gentlemen were winners in Highlands County to qualify for the state championships.
Rafferty has been playing tennis for 40 years as a member of the Highlands County Tennis Association. He and Bengtson, a 40-year member of HCTA have played together for 30 years, the past 10 as senior tournament partners.
Both retirees play Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the club. Rafferty is a retired Winn Dixie and Kraft Food executive. Bengtson started the Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring which he pastored for 35 years. Besides tennis he loves bass fishing. Word is, he is a darn good preacher too.
For Bentz and Maslin this is their second year as Florida State Senior champs in their age division. Bentz began his love for tennis when he was 43. He competed in the USTA at 45 and has not stopped since. He has 14 single and double titles under his belt and a total of 50 medals between winning in Florida and National senior events.
Pat Bentz is responsible for building the first clay courts in Sebring. Today at the Thakkar Tennis Center, those six courts are the only clay courts in Highlands County. Besides spending three mornings a week playing tennis, Bentz also enjoys kayak bass fishing on area lakes and a round of golf now and then too.
Earl Maslin came to Sebring in 1999 from New York state, He’s been on the courts for 60 years beginning at 24 years of age. He is a long time board member of the HCTA (Highlands County Tennis Association) and served two years as the board president. Besides tennis his hobby is woodturning. Tennis has even spilled over to one of his engravings. It carries the likeness of a tennis player with a quote attributed to Billie Jean King, “Pressure is a Privilege.” Sums up Earl’s attitude toward tennis. He never gives up.
In 2018 Maslin won the Florida State Singles tournament in his age bracket besting a fellow from Tallahassee at the Fort Lauderdale Championships.
Pat Bentz commented that when he was 60 there were 11 men over 90 still playing single tournaments. Maslin commented, “I’m hoping I can still play at 90!”
Bentz commented that as a younger tennis player, “I never knew people could hit the ball just where they wanted.” Today he does just that as his opponents will confirm.
The best part of the sport, acknowledged by all four of the men was, “It’s a neat sport and you get to meet a lot of really nice people.” Many call it “the” lifetime sport. Congratulations to these four “lifetime sport” competitors.