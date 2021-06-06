SEBRING — A shooting early Saturday morning left four people shot, one of whom police arrested for illegal weapon possession.
The shooting took place a little after midnight on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at or near Lemon Avenue. Sebring police report that three of those wounded were in surgery as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
At least one of them had a wound to the upper torso and leg, said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart. Another had a wound in an upper shoulder and the third had wounds to the leg and arm.
The fourth, JoeMichael Mack, was treated for a lower leg wound, Hart said, then arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Sebring police said their investigation is still open. Anyone with information may contact Det. Stephen Williams at the Sebring Police Department, 863-471-5108.
People may also contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.