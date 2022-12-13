Buccaneers 49ers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

 TONY AVELAR/AP PHOTO

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Tom Brady relished the rare opportunity to come back to the Bay Area to play his boyhood favorite team in front of family and friends.

Too bad he couldn’t give them much to cheer about.

