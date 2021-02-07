This home is located at 4150 Lakeview Drive, Sebring. It is priced at $489,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This is the place for all your cars and toys! With a five-car garage with high ceilings – need we say more? Oh yeah and there’s a great homey four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home included on Lake Jackson with a dock and gazebo.
Notice the great curb appeal as you step into the large screened front porch and enter the home. You’ll sense the coziness right away. Bright and open, boasting over 2,500 square feet of living area with high ceilings and beautiful oak hardwood floors downstairs.
A cook’s ideal kitchen – custom-made white shaker cabinets, granite countertops including the backsplash, double wall oven, huge double door refrigerator with bottom freezer, breakfast bar, built-in desk area and a nice pantry closet just off the kitchen. There are two dining areas – one by the kitchen and one by the living room. All windows have plantation shutters and, per owner, all windows are Thermopane except one in the front dining room area.
The main master suite is downstairs with a dream walk-in closet. It has built-in cabinets and drawers, and an ensuite with a large cultured marble tub, separate shower, two separate vanities and linen closet. Also downstairs is a nice utility room with built-in cabinets, laundry tub and a convenient half-bath with a door to the outside.
The upstairs houses three of the bedrooms, which two of them are master suites with their own full bath, and there’s a great living room/loft area in between the bedrooms with a pretty view of the lake – could be an office area or game space. The upstairs has its own A/C unit and hot water heater.
The storage space just keeps coming. There’s an “attic” stairway from the garage that opens into this great space that measures about 27 feet, four inches by 10 feet, seven inches, which is also accessible from one of the upstairs bedrooms.
Fenced-in back yard and city water.
Enjoy the gorgeous sunrises from your front screened-in porch or from the gazebo by the lake. A real nice boat dock with boat lift for a pontoon or deck boat and for two jet skis. This beautiful cozy home is ready for it to be yours.
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS# 277615