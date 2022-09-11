New-Zealand Boat Capsize

A helicopter flies overs an upturned boat with a survivor sitting on the hull off the coast of Kaikoura, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

 AP PHOTO

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Five people died Saturday in New Zealand after the small charter boat they were aboard capsized, authorities say, in what may have been a collision with a whale. Another six people aboard the boat were rescued.

Police said the 28-foot boat overturned near the South Island town of Kaikōura. Police said they were continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

