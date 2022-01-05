When your throat hurts it’s because it has been irritated, which can happen for many reasons. Among the most common are post-nasal drip, chronic allergies, pollution or cold/flu. The discomfort is usually mild and self-limited, however sometimes a sore throat gets so bad that you need more than a Popsicle.
My focus today is just to relieve the symptom of a non-serious sore throat. See your doctor if yours is accompanied by other symptoms because it is an early symptom of omicron.
Here are five incredibly fast-acting ways to soothe your sore throat:
1. Saltwater gargle
Gargling with saltwater is a well-known remedy to help with throat pain. Saltwater helps by reducing inflammation and pain in the area. It can drive out some pathogens in the tissue simply by making your throat less hospitable to them. Here’s a recipe that’s even better than saltwater.
Recipe for saltwater gargle
8 oz. cool water
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon sea salt (or Real salt if you have)
Combine about five drops of essential oils into the saltwater using any of these: eucalyptus, peppermint, thyme, On Guard or Thieves or even lemon.
Stir together and gargle with this very three to four hours.
2. Lozenges
The lozenge you choose is entirely up to you, but most of them contain menthol, benzocaine, dyclonine, honey, or eucalyptus, and more. Each ingredient does something slightly different, but they’re all similar in that they act to anesthetize your throat for a few minutes so you swallow better and find more comfort. Lozenges are not generally curative, they’re mainly for symptomatic relief, although eucalyptus does have some ‘kill’ action.
3. A big spoon of honey
For adults, a spoonful of honey is soothing to a scratchy, sore throat especially if it is accompanied by a cough. Raw honey contains natural antibacterial agents such as bee pollen and bee propolis. Do not give honey to babies younger than a year or two.
4. Sip herbal teas
You can have it iced or warm. The temperature of the tea is completely your preference. Even when my throat is sore, I still prefer warm herbal tea, over iced tea. There are commercial tea bags made specifically for sore throats or make your own spearmint and slippery elm bark tea. Add some dried orange peel for vitamin C.
5. Ibuprofen or acetaminophen
These analgesics listed here are great antipyretics, that’s why they’re useful for both fever and pain. These reduce swelling, which affords you temporary relief so you can take in nourishment and food.
In closing, if you develop a high fever, chills or see a buildup of puss near your tonsils, or any other symptoms that are indicative of infection, please see your practitioner and get proper anti-viral or antibiotic treatment. If you would like to read a longer version of this article, please sign up for my newsletter at suzycohen.com and I’ll email it to you.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of 'The 24-Hour Pharmacist' and 'Real Solutions.'