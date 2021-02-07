AVON PARK — A fifth resident has voiced an interest in filling the Avon Park City Council seat left vacant in December with the death of Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock.
Shirley Johnson, a lifelong resident of Highlands County, submitted a letter of interest on Friday.
Alvin “A.J.” Dallas, Ed Dickerson, Carmelo Garcia and Sharon Schuler have also submitted letters of interest. Spurlock’s term would have ended upon the Nov. 2, 2021 election, which is the timeframe for this appointment.
Letters of interest will be accepted until Monday, Feb. 8, the day of the council’s next meeting. The appointment of Spurlock’s seat is on the agenda.
Johnson retired as colonel from the Florida Department of Correction. In her letter of interest, she said one of the most gratifying accomplishments of her career was utilizing trained inmate workers to make many beautification improvements within the city. She served as chairperson for the Southside CRA and worked with a team of residents to establish the veterans garden in the south portion of the city.
Currently, Johnson works part time with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as the reintegration specialist working to reduce inmate recidivism. She is also the HCSO community affairs coordinator.
“Naturally, I’ve questioned my actions in making this submission because it’s a place lacking the need of coming together, especially when there are differences of opinions and I have come to the conclusion that as responsible adults we can agree to disagree and still do what is best for the City of Avon Park as a whole, therefore I’m fueled to become that missing link in a strong-minded chain. Realizing it’s not about me, but about all of us,” Johnson wrote.
This is Johnson’s first attempt at a council seat.
Dallas stated in his letter of interest that civics has always been his passion. He is currently working as a case manager with the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless, a local nonprofit whose mission is to save families from homelessness.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray is the executive director of Heartland Coalition for the Homeless.
Dickerson, who has unsuccessfully ran for two previous seats, has served on the Historical Society for three years, working closely with the museum manager. He was selected to be a member of the former Code Enforcement Board, Recreation Committee and Planning and Zoning Board. He has lived in Avon Park since 1999.
He has 24 years of service in the Marine Corps and currently is a technology director and part of a large nonprofit management team. Dickerson said he is getting ready to retire this month.
Garcia had an unsuccessful run for a Highlands County Board of County Commission seat this past fall.
For the past 10 years, Garcia said he has been building a cleaning and renovations company in Highlands County and a couple of nonprofit organizations that have helped more than 5,000 families in central Florida. He has lived in Avon Park since October 2018.
Schuler has served as mayor, deputy mayor and as a councilwoman for more than two decades. Currently, she is an appointed member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Board.
She hopes her “vast knowledge of city operations could be of service to the council.”
The council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers at 123 E. Pine St.